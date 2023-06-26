Arby's Is Bringing Back One of It's Most Iconic Deals

Arby's is bringing back what might just be its most iconic deal. On Monday, Arby's announced the return of its legendary 5 For $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches. The iconic deal was first introduced more than three decades ago and it's back once again for a limited time. And when they say limited, they mean it. Fans wanting to take advantage of this deal will want to act fast as it will be available only through July 2nd.

According to Arby's, the 5 For $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches deal will be available from today, June 26th through July 2nd only on the Arby's App. According to Arby's, their signature roast beef is roasted low and slow for 4 hours and served hot and fresh right out of the oven. It is also sliced to order making this a particularly delicious deal. Additionally, for the week of June 26th, Arby's is celebrating the legendary deal by offering fans vintage designed t-shirts on ArbysShop.com. Fans can by individual shirts or they can bundle them — and get five t-shirts for $5, just like the deal.

Arby's Recently Brought Back the Fan-Favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger

While Arby's fans will be excited about the brief return of the iconic5 for $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches deal, there's also plenty of other things to be excited about at Arby's. The restaurant recently brought back the fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger for a limited time. The burger first hit Arby's locations last May and became an instant classic. Along with the Wagyu Burger, Arby's will also be bringing back a Bacon Ranch version of the sandwich in addition to Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries.

