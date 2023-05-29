Barbie's Dreamhouse Is Getting a Makeover

Barbie's world is iconic — something that has been highlighted in all its candy-colored glory in the recent trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie — but one of its most iconic elements may just be the Dreamhouse. For decades, Barbie's Dreamhouse has been the stuff of, well, dreams, and has seen many iterations over the years with design changes reflecting various design and architectural trends of the time. Now, the Dreamhouse is getting a fresh new update yet again. Mattel has announced the 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse, featuring more pet-friendly features, a new slide, and plenty of fresh details for fans to enjoy.

The first update of the Dreamhouse since 2021, the new Dreamhouse features the tallest slide in the Barbie Dreamhouse series to date, according to Mattel complete with a three-story spiral design. There are also numerous pet-friendly features, including a puppy slide and pool, pet elevator, pet palace with puppy figure, pet bed, and doggie door. The Dreamhouse also features 10 outdoor and indoor living areas including kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, closet, bonus room, balcony, and pool, a top floor bonus room with a sleepover transformation feature, over 75 accessories and customizable spaces, integrated lights and sounds, and a working elevator that is wheelchair accessible. The new 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse is on sale now and is available at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and online at Mattel's Shop with a suggested retail of $199.99.

Of course, while the 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse sounds cool, it is just for dolls but that doesn't mean that people in the real world and not Barbieland are missing out. Earlier this year HGTV announced the upcoming series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge heading to Max this summer. The home improvement series will see 15 talented HGTV home design and renovation experts and one food Network Chef come together to create Barbie's Dreamhouse as they attempt to style a Southern California home in Barbie style, including an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a '70s disco vibe for Ken's Den, and a main bedroom decked out in '80s glam.

What is the Barbie movie about?

In Barbie, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off to the real world to find true happiness. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan. Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela have all been cast in currently unknown roles.

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.