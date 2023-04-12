Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Announced for HGTV and Max

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is coming your way soon from HGTV. During today's big Warner Bros. Discovery presentation, a ton of announcements made waves. For the home improvement network, that means this summer will see a new Barbie show take center stage. Max is the name of the streamer formerly known as HBO Max, and the platform will host the festivities. Prepare for tons of celebrity guests and some Barbie surprises as these teams try to style a Southern California home fit for a queen. Check out the teaser right here!

Here's how HGTV describes all the fun: "During the series, 15 talented HGTV home design and renovation experts and one celebrated Food Network chef will participate in the creation of Barbie's Dreamhouse, including: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer); Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast); Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home); and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams (Luxe for Less)."

"Teams will overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a '70s disco vibe for Ken's Den and a main bedroom decked out in '80s glam," they continued.

Warner Bros. Is Betting Big On Barbie

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, wrote when the movie was announced. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

On the topic of the upcoming movie's star, director Greta Gerwig said, "She is an actor who comes armed with every piece of preparation and every possibility explored." She also mused that Robbie "fully present as a producer."

In addition to that praise, the filmmaker also mentioned that she was "amazed by [Robbie's] ability to fully give over to being an actor" in the same breath. "Once they back a project, they back it all the way," Gerwig said of Robbie's LuckyChap banner, which is producing Barbie. "Margot has a flash of certainty and then runs at it," Gerwig added. "She doesn't have a waffling aspect to her psyche."

