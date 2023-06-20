Price Is Right Contestant Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating

Things went terribly wrong for one The Price is Right contestant when celebrating a win during a recent episode of the game show. On Instagram, the official The Price is Right account shared video of the contestant, Henry, celebrating his win during a game of Bonkers in which he beat the 30-second clock and figured out which digit in the price for a trip to Hawaii was the higher or lower. His celebration prompted him to throw his arms up and down while he jumped up and down in excitement, but as the video revealed, he also dislocated his shoulder — prompting Henry's wife, Alice, to have to step in to spin the wheel later in the episode.

"Let me explain what happened," host Drew Carey explained. "Henry was celebrating and going 'Woo!' and he dislocated his shoulder."

The caption of the post updated fans of the game show further, letting them know that Henry went to the ER and is now all healed up and feeling better — and of course, there was the whole winning a trip to Hawaii of it all, too.

This Isn't the First Time Someone Has Injured Themselves on The Price is Right

Interestingly, Henry's dislocated shoulder isn't the first time someone's been injured participating on The Price is Right. According to Entertainment Weekly, Carey himself sustained an injury during his first taping of the show back in 2007. That injury occurred when Carey got his arm caught in a rotating device during a round of the Grocery Game, specifically the spinning stage floor.

Contestants have also injured themselves on the game show. In 1998 a contestant named Scott got excited about potentially winning a new station wagon and injured his knee while in 2014 a contestant named Judy ended up having to use crutches while playing Showcase Showdown after she slipped and hurt her ankle. Judy went to the hospital after filming the episode.

The Price is Right is Undergoing a Major Change This Year

Earlier this year it was announced that the beloved CBS game show is pulling up stakes and moving from its filming home in Television City to Haven Studios in Glendale, California while renovations are underway at Television City. CBS sold the facility to Hackman Capital Partners in 2019 and they're spending $1.25 billion sprucing the place up.

"In light of Hackman Capital Partners' plans to undergo a major renovation at Television City, the time has come to move television's longest-running game show, The Price Is Right, into a new home," said Suzanne Lopez, COO of Fremantle. "While we bid a fond farewell to this cultural landmark, we are excited to say that we will be moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios. We can't wait to have our fans "Come On Down" to this new facility when we begin production on the next season this summer."

The Price is Right airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for times.