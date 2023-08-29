The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker Announced for This Thursday on CBS

The Price Is Right is celebrating the life of Bob Barker in primetime this week. CBS announced that the daytime TV legend would be getting a special retrospective on Thursday August 31. At 8pm ET, Drew Carey will lead the audience through the life and career of Bob Barker. From his early days on The Price Is Right to the special moments with celebrities like Adam Sandler, there's a little there for everybody. On Labor Day, CBS will also re-air the special at 11 am ET for folks who miss out the first time. With so many people celebrating the man's life, it makes a lot of sense to re-air this special.

"This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of 'The Price is Right' fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment," Margot Wain, senior VP of daytime programs, said in an announcement for the tribute. "We're so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way."

Celebrate the life and legacy of the iconic Bob Barker with us. Watch The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, Thursday 8/7c on @CBS and streaming on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/piJlwWHjGa — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) August 29, 2023

Celebrities Say Goodbye to Bob Barker

Bob Barker had a lot of famous friends and they all had a kind word to say when news of his passing broke. Adam Sandler, who many enjoyed seeing square off with The Price Is Right host in Happy Gilmore, had a tribute that left most of social media sobbing. Also clearly emotional at the man's death was Drew Carey, who succeeded him on the CBS game show years ago. It's clear their interactions with Barker left a mark on their lives for the better.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him," Sandler said on social media. "Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

Carey told his followers, "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."

The Price Is Right Celebrates The Life of Bob Barker

On social media, the channel dedicated to Price Is Right on PlutoTV said some kind words about the man that millions tuned-in to see for years. Also, CBS had to commemorate the life and career of The Price Is Right host after he passed. Obviously, Bob Barker wasn't hosting the show anymore. But, the outpouring of love after his passing gestures toward the impact he had on so many people he didn't even know.

"We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people's dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to 'come on down.' In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."

