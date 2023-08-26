Drew Carey Commemorates Bob Barker, "Very Sad Day for the Price Is Right Family"

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey posted a touching tribute to Bob Barker. The former face of the daytime TV staple died today at the age of 99. All over social media, the tributes to a United States broadcast staple are pouring in. There's no surprise that Carey would have something to say about the man who proceeded him on the wildly popular TV program. As The Price Is Right got closer to Barker's retirement, the questions of who would step into his loafers got louder and louder. Carey was nervous about carrying that weight, but the former host assured him and was there for a it of advice. Needless to say, his loss is being felt by everyone who worked on the show.

On Twitter, the host said, "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

Other Stars Pay Tribue To Bob Barker

Bob Barker has had such a long career in Hollywood that there's a lot of people feeling the loss right now. Adam Sandler, who starred in Happy Gillmore with the game show host, penned a couple of nice words on social media as well. It's clear he knew that people would be wondering how he felt. The two remained on good terms after the filming and he posted an image of the two together on his account as well.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him," Sandler said on social media. "Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

Bob Barker Looks Back On An Outstanding Career

Back in 2017, when he put the microphone down, Barker spoke to EW about his time on The Price Is Right. The conversation is thoughtful and serves as bit of history for daytime gameshows and how TV used to work back then. Barker was grateful for the opportunities that had been made available to him and excited to see what else is next.

"It's a lot more fun to do than a person might realize," Barker tells EW. "Each audience has its own personality. It's like mining for gold. I'm looking for little gems with whom I can create spontaneous entertainment. It's great satisfaction."

The star continued, "It probably is hard to believe, but I have thoroughly enjoyed doing this show all these years. I have thought every year for the last 10 or 15 years that maybe I should quit, and then I think, "No, I'll do it another year." I regret that I'm quitting now."

