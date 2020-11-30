Bob Barker Era Price Is Right Channel Coming To Pluto TV

✖

Though you can still find new episodes of The Price is Right with host Drew Carrey on television every day, Fremantle and Pluto TV have announced the start of a welcome (and free!) new channel for all Pluto TV users with The Price Is Right: The Barker Era. The channel will feature episodes of The Price is Right as hosted by Bob Barker airing 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all with episodes from the 1980s that haven't been on television since their original air date. Barker previously spent 35 years as the host of television’s longest running game show, winning 19 Daytime Emmy Awards and also receiving an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999. He retired from the series in 2007.

“Bringing the most cherished era in The Price Is Right history back to television is sure to be a dream come true for all game show fans,” said BUZZR General Manager, Mark Deetjen. “The golden age of game shows was a time when families would come together to watch this fun and engaging genre of television from the comfort of their living rooms. Pluto TV’s mission to offer accessible entertainment to homes across America harnesses this very same spirit and we couldn’t think of a more perfect partner to help us reintroduce this iconic content.”

“The Price is Right is classic feel-good TV and a part of television history with beloved host Bob Barker at the helm,” said Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV. “These iconic game shows have not been televised in 40 years, and Pluto TV is thrilled to be the exclusive home of these classics, as they bring our viewers back in time to a treasured era of television.”

According to the official press release, "viewers will get to witness the first-ever unveiling of famous pricing games such as Plinko, and if lucky, may even catch a rare double Showcase winner." The Barker Era will also include games that are still played on the show like Hole In One, Cliff Hangers, and Range Game. Seasonally inspired episodes will begin airing on Christmas Eve as well.

Pluto TV is available for free with 100s of channels of hit movies, binge-worthy TV shows, the latest breaking news, live sports and more. It's available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iPhone, PlayStation, Roku, and more platforms. In addition to airing on Pluto TV the fans of vintage The Price Is Right can also engage with The Barker Era via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

(Cover photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)