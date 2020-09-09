Burger King Is Testing a Chocolate Whopper
Burger King is testing out the concept of a chocolate Whopper. You read that correctly. The new sandwich is being rolled out in international markets - Taiwan, to be specific. As you can see in the video above, the Chocolate Whopper involves a beef patty that's been coated in chocolate, with candied syrup as the "ketchup" and candied/chocolate items made to mimic a Whopper's traditional toppings (onions, pickles, tomato, etc.). The Chocolate Whopper concept has been teased before - as you can see in the 2018 concept trailer above. But now, it's making its way into international Burger King markets!
#漢堡王就在今天回歸台南了！ 不到九點就吸引好多人來排隊 大家好瘋狂啊！ 馬上來品嘗台南限定款「HERSHEY’S巧克力華堡」 直接加巧克力醬+花生醬+火烤牛肉 鹹甜奇妙搭配!!! 花生蓋過巧克力的甜 整體意外的好吃欸 值得來嚐鮮 開幕期間還有推出「華堡買1送1、買套餐送購物袋」 - - - - - - 🔺好禮一：開幕日起凡消費$150即贈 「小華堡買一送一」回客券乙張，1000張送完為止。 🔺好禮二：開幕日起凡購買兩套主打套餐 再送百事可樂聯名款購物袋乙個，數量有限送完為止。 - - - - - - 📍 #漢堡王 #漢堡王台南店 🏠 台南市北區成功路18號 📞 06 - 2335528 ⏱10:00~23:00(9月) / 7:00~23:00(9月) 推薦指數🔥🔥🔥🔥 - - - - - - #小白只饗ㄔ台南 #台南 #臺南美食 #台南美食 #台灣美食 #北區 #台南北區 #北區美食 #台南必吃 #台南小吃 #台南美食地團 #台南早餐 #台南漢堡 #台南點心 #台南下午茶 #HERSHEYS巧克力華堡 #巧克力華堡 #tainan #tainanfood #taiwanfood #popyummy #popdaily #yummyday #popyummy台南
Here's what the Taiwanese city of Tainan posted about the new Burger King Chocolate Whopper(forgive translation errors):
"#BurgerKing returns to Tainan today !
It's crazy to attract a lot of people to line up before nine o'clock!
Come and taste the Tainan limited edition "HERSHEY'S Chocolate Huabao"
directly with chocolate sauce + peanut butter + roast beef, salty and sweet wonderful combination!!!
The sweetness of peanuts over the chocolate is unexpectedly delicious. It is worth coming to try it during the opening period. Whopper buy 1 get 1 free..."
For more, here's the Chocolate Whopper's official description (from Burger King's 2018 video):
"On 04/01/2018, the Burger King® brand is launching a special edition of its Whopper® sandwich made entirely with chocolate and candied ingredients. Really? Sweet. The Chocolate Whopper® is a special version of the brand’s most iconic burger. Coming soon. Maybe."