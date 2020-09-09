Burger King Is Testing a Chocolate Whopper

Burger King is testing out the concept of a chocolate Whopper. You read that correctly. The new sandwich is being rolled out in international markets - Taiwan, to be specific. As you can see in the video above, the Chocolate Whopper involves a beef patty that's been coated in chocolate, with candied syrup as the "ketchup" and candied/chocolate items made to mimic a Whopper's traditional toppings (onions, pickles, tomato, etc.). The Chocolate Whopper concept has been teased before - as you can see in the 2018 concept trailer above. But now, it's making its way into international Burger King markets!

Here's what the Taiwanese city of Tainan posted about the new Burger King Chocolate Whopper(forgive translation errors):

"#BurgerKing returns to Tainan today !

It's crazy to attract a lot of people to line up before nine o'clock!

Come and taste the Tainan limited edition "HERSHEY'S Chocolate Huabao"

directly with chocolate sauce + peanut butter + roast beef, salty and sweet wonderful combination!!!

The sweetness of peanuts over the chocolate is unexpectedly delicious. It is worth coming to try it during the opening period. Whopper buy 1 get 1 free..."

For more, here's the Chocolate Whopper's official description (from Burger King's 2018 video):

"On 04/01/2018, the Burger King® brand is launching a special edition of its Whopper® sandwich made entirely with chocolate and candied ingredients. Really? Sweet. The Chocolate Whopper® is a special version of the brand’s most iconic burger. Coming soon. Maybe."