Burger King Testing Peanut Butter Hamburger

Something is happening over at Burger King. According to new reports from South Korea, the iconic burger chain is testing out a peanut butter hamburger. Not only that, but it looks like they’re doing a peanut butter chicken sandwich to boot. Chewboom says the Home of the Whopper is rolling out the two sandwiches solely in South Korea, where it apparently underwent market research.

The former includes two Whopper patties layered with mayo, pickles, American cheese. It’s then topped with a peanut butter sauce combined with brown cheese before being sandwiched between the chain’s buns. The Peanut Butter Chicken Stacker comes with the exact same ingredients, only that it has one crispy chicken filet and one hamburger patty.

The chain is also introduced Peanut Butter Fries at its South Korean locations, consisting of the hot and crispy Burger King fries drizzled with the peanut butter sauce. If you find yourselves in the country, the new items are reportedly available until May 8th.

There’s no word if the items will ever make it stateside.

Burger King has made a push recently to overhaul its entire restaurant, all the way from changing its logo to the ingredients in its food.

“For years Burger King has been paving the way to a Real menu with the same flame-grilled flavors you crave,” reads a statement on the Burger King website. “Thousands visit BK restaurants, and to those thousands, we promise to actively evaluate how our food is prepared and strive to eliminate the use of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, wherever possible, that compromise the realness of your BK faves.”

“To make the change, you gotta be the change,” the statement continues. “That’s why we banned 120 non-essential artificial ingredients from our food. Because we’re committed to the realness of every crunch, sizzle, and Mmmm that will keep bringing you back for more.”