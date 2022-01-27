Burger King’s Guilty New Menu Item Is Drawing Attention

It’s not uncommon for fast food chains to have interesting and unique food items that don’t appear on menus in the United States, and one such item available at Burger King only in Japan has started to get quite a bit of notice from customers everywhere. Earlier this month Burger King rolled out the Guilty Butter Croquette Sandwich in Japan, and while it is a meatless menu item it shouldn’t be confused with any of the Impossible, plant-based meat alternatives that have been trending. This sandwich substitutes a fried potato croquette for the traditional beef patty while retaining all the toppings you’d expect on a regular burger.

The Guilty Butter Croquette Sandwich is described by Burger King Japan as “the rich and crispy special butter croquette goes great with the craft buns that are soaked in butter” and notes that it has a “rich and captivating taste that is a bit different from the traditional croquette sandwiches”. The sandwiches are topped with lettuce, onion, mayo, pickles, and a cheddar cheese sauce—so it is definitely not a vegan option. It’s not the only sandwich option in the “Guilty” line. There is also a Guilty Butter Beef Burger and a Guilty Butter Chicken Burger as well, but it’s the Croquette that has people trying to decide of it is genius or just weird.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Burger King has had a sandwich that was potato-based. In 2020, the chain tested a sandwich in New Zealand called the Chip Butty. That sandwich was literally a French fry sandwich described by Burger King as “with crispy golden fries, mayo, and ketchup, nestled between two soft buns, His Royal Fry-ness, the Chip Butty as arrived. That sandwich has its roots in a U.K. pub dish that similarly serves fries—or chips as they’re called overseas—on buttered white bread.

Of course, if a potato burger isn’t quite something you’re wanting to try, Burger King Japan has had some other interesting potato options as well. Introduced with the Guilty Bugger Beef Burger last fall was the Clown Sweet Fries—French fries served with a mixture of special chocolate sauce for a sweet and salty experience.

Would you try the Guilty Butter Croquette Sandwich? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.