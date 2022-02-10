Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Testing New Chili Cheese Star and Chili Cheese Fries at Select Locations

Chili fans, get excited. Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. are testing a new chili cheese menu at select locations for a limited time. The brands announced on Wednesday that they’re testing three items—the Chili Cheese Star burger, the Double Chili Cheese Star burger, and Chili Cheese Fries—at a handful of markets across the United States.

The new lineup being tested features a hearty chili that’s made with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, peppers, chilis, and a blend of spices and that chili is set to be the “main feature” of the burgers and fries. The Chili Cheese Star is described as featuring a 100 percent all-beef patty charbroiled over an open flame and topped with that hearty beef chili, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and a touch of mustard all on a toasted sesame seed bun. It will cost $4.49 at Hardee’s and $5.29 at Carl’s Jr. The Double Chili Cheese Star takes the Chili Cheese Star and adds a charbroiled all-beef patty for $5.49 at Hardee’s and $6.49 at Carl’s Jr. As for the Chili Cheese Fries, this menu item features natural cut French fries topped with hearty beef chili and shredded cheese. It is priced at $2.49 at Hardee’s and $2.79 at Carl’s Jr.

If these new menu items sound like something you want to try, there are a few markets where they will be tested. Carl’s Jr. is testing the items in the Los Angeles and El Paso markets while Hardee’s is testing them in Washington, DC, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, PA, and Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, SC and NC.

This is just the latest food news from Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. The brands recently announced their first menu drop of 2022, the all-new Bacon Beast lineup. The all-new Bacon Beast consists of a 3.5 oz patty, tomato, lettuce, pickle, yellow onion, mayonnaise, American cheese, and four strips of Applewood-smoked bacon complete with a special sauce on a seeded bun. The Bacon Beast Burger can also be ordered with two or three patties. It’s priced at $5.39 for the burger and $7.59 for the combo.

The Bacon Beast Breakfast Burrito features four strips of bacon, Hash Rounds, American cheese, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, and served with 1 packet of Picante. It’s priced at $3.99 for the burrito and $5.99 for the combo. The Bacon Beast Biscuit features six half strips of bacon, two slices of American cheese, and a folded egg served on a buttermilk biscuit. It’s priced at $3.79 for the biscuit and $5.79 for the combo. All three Bacon Beast items are available now.

And to make the Bacon Beast menu even more tempting, Hardee’s is offering a BOGO Bacon Beast Biscuit on Friday, February 11th. Carl’s Jr. is offering BOGO Bacon Beast Double on Monday, February 14th.