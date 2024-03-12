Christina Applegate Addresses Triumphant Emmy Appearance and Life in "Hell" After MS Diagnosis

From Married... with Children to Anchorman to Dead to Me, Christina Applegate has been involved in some pretty memorable projects. After Applegate announced she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis several years ago, the actress' career has uniquely been in the spotlight. This included her receiving a standing ovation at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this year, when she made a rare in-person appearance to present the first award of the night, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, to The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, as well as introduce Carol Burnett. This week, Applegate sat down for an extended interview with Good Morning America, her first since receiving her MS diagnosis in 2021, and reacted to the reception she received at the Emmys.

"Actually I kind of blacked out," Applegate revealed. "People said, 'Oh you were so funny,' and I'm like, I don't even know what I said. I don't know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn't even know what was happening anymore. And I felt really beloved, and it was a beautiful thing."

Applegate also spoke about the everyday experience of dealing with MS, revealing that, "I live kind of in hell. I'm not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful and I'm really grateful."

When Was Christina Applegate Diagnosed with M.S.?

Applegate publicly announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the summer of 2021, revealing that it impacted her performance on the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me. In 2023, she indicated that she wants to professionally pivot towards voiceover and producing work, so she can continue to work in the industry.

"Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment," Applegate explained at the time. "[I plan on] doing a sh-t ton of voiceovers to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed."

Will There Be a Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Remake?

One of Applegate's most beloved roles was as Sue Ellen Crandell in Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, a dark comedy that debuted in 1991. A remake of the film has been in the works at Treehouse Pictures since 2020, recently debuting a first trailer ahead of an April release date.

"Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is an iconic cult classic," Treehouse president Justin Nappi said in a statement at the time. "We look forward to bringing audiences a new interpretation that is as funny and outrageous as the original but also smart and connected to the world today."

