Netflix's Dead To Me Star Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

✖

Christina Applegate revealed that she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis recently. It came as a shock to her Twitter followers and fans as they read the news on social media. That moment was followed by an absolute wave of emotional support and kind words by the entire community online. Over the years, the Married With Children star has been very open when it comes to these challenging moments. She had a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008 and then had to undergo a double mastectomy. Then, doctors discovered that she had the BRCA gene mutation that causes a heightened risk of cancer, which means Applegate had to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2017. There was also surgery-induced menopause in the year following that operation. It’s just a lot for any one person to handle, but she’s staying strong and asking fans for a little privacy as she navigates this new situation.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she wrote. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said “‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”

Previously, the Dead to Me actress told People Magazine that she felt like she had to share these health updates with fans in 2018. In her mind, its important for individuals to not face these moments alone.

"If you do have a voice to do it, which we [as actors] are fortunate to have this platform to be like, 'I am just like you, I can't sleep, I feel like crap a lot of the time because of this, but I want you to feel okay with it and not feel shame about it and get information about it so that you can have a better quality of life.’ And same goes for my battle with cancer,” Applegate explained.

"When I first came out about my breast cancer I didn't want to talk about it, but I had to, because young women were getting it, and people weren't understanding that,” she continued. "They weren't understanding that women that were 36 were getting breast cancer, or women that were 28 were getting breast cancer, and they were opting not to get MRIs when they were high-risk because of the cost. My activism came out."

What’s your favorite role she’s played? Let us know down in the comments!