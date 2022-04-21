MTN DEW Releases Spicy Flamin' Hot Drink Nationwide

✖

MTN DEW's spiciest soda is coming to the masses. Thursday, the iconic soda brand announced its intentions to "go to Hell" with its spiciest flavor release. Over the next few weeks, MTN DEW Flamin' Hot will be introduced wherever the beverage is sold. On top of the wide release, DEW is hosting a promotional event in Hell, Michigan open to fans of the citrus-based drink.

"When we launched MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT online last year in limited supply, the product sold out in less than an hour. Now, we're excited to bring it back to our loyal fans by making it available at retailers nationwide and celebrate as the official drink of Hell, Michigan," DEW marketing chief Pat O'Toole offered in a press release.

To Hell with MTN DEW Flamin' Hot is set to take place on April 30th, and will have a pair of celebrity guests to help take part in the event. Jersey Shore alumnus DJ Pauly D will get the party started while celebrity chef and rapper Action Bronson will be on hand with a curated Flamin' Hot menu.

"When MTN DEW asked me to go to Hell, I thought they were messing with me. But then I realized they wanted my help to make Hell even hotter with my fire beats. There is no one better to bring the heat. Yeaaahhh buddy!" said DJ Pauly D.

Bronson added, "I had a blast coming up with these recipes for MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT and I mean who else can say they whipped up the finest grub in Hell?"

More event details can be found below, and DEW says admission is free to the event.

Sparky's Saloon, featuring MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT inspired mixology for fans 21+ and over

The MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT Grill, where Chef Bronson will be serving a curated VIP menu

The MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT Country Club, a MTN DEW takeover of the local 18-hole putt putt course

Hell, Michigan is an unincorporated area in southern Michigan some 60 miles northwest of Detroit. It's macabre name has transformed the village into a bustling tourist destination. Now, it'll just have much more DEW.