Cold Stone Releases Limited-Time Black Ice Cream

Cold Stone Creamery now has just the right thing to warm your spooky little heart. The ice cream giant took to social media Tuesday to announce it’s unleashing its new Boo Batter ice cream to the masses. According to the snack joint’s Instagram page, the special edition ice cream will be available throughout the month of October to help kick spooky season festivities up a notch. For those worried about an all-new flavor, Cold Stone fans may find relief in Boo Batter being the chain’s classic Cake Batter ice cream dyed black.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce this super limited time Creation at Cold Stone Creamery,” Coldstone spokesperson Sara Schmillen, said in a press release. “Indulge in the nostalgia of your Halloween childhood memories with the Treat or Treat Creation; it is a spook-tacular way to get into the Halloween spirit!”

In addition to the jet black ice cream, Boo Batter fiends can get the creation in a black or orange waffle cone or bowl to really bring the Halloween theme home. The Boo Batter ice cream is also available in a “Treat Or Treat Creation” promotional offering which includes special Halloween OREO cookies, Kit Kat’s, and M&Ms.

