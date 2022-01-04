Crystal Pepsi Is Back, But With A Catch

It’s been 30 years since Crystal Pepsi was first released to the masses. To celebrate the legendary milestone, Pepsi has decided to bring back the crystal-clear concoction, with a slight catch. Tuesday, the soda-maker announced a new marketing campaign celebrating the three-decade existence of Crystal Pepsi by throwing it back to 1992.

As such, Pepsi is giving away 300 bottles—that’s right, just 300—to fans who partake in the campaign. Using the #ShowUsYour90s hashtag, fans interested in getting a bottle of Crystal Pepsi are asked to post themselves in a throwback picture from some point in the 1990s. Both the #ShowUsYour90s and #PepsiSweepstakes hashtags must be used in your tweet submission.

“Since 2022 marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Pepsi, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate and reward the passionate fans who have been clamoring online for its return,” Pepsi marketing VP Todd Kaplan offered in a press release. “And what better way to kick off 2022 than to throw it back to 1992 in order to get their hands on this highly limited-edition batch of Crystal Pepsi.”

Crystal Pepsi, a clear version of the brand’s iconic cola, was first introduced in United States’ markets in 1992. It only lasted on shelves for two years before being pulled due to poor sales. Since then, however, Pepsi has revived the drink for similar promotions as the one going on now. Just last year, PepsiCo brought back Pepsi Blue for a limited time.

The promotion, and bottles of Crystal Pepsi, are available in the contest as supplies last.

Cover photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images