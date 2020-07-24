Disney Parks Continues to Tighten Face Mask Restrictions, Bandanas Not Allowed

✖

Disney Parks is cracking down even more on its mask policy this week. Walt Disney World and Downtown Disney in California will now require face coverings actually being masks. Neck gaiters and open chin bandanas don’t qualify as face masks anymore at Disney parks. There have to be ties or ear loops for the face coverings to adhere to guidelines. It’s been a wild week at most theme parks as Universal had to cancel their Halloween Horror Nights for this year. Disney had to mandate that guests could not walk around the park and eat after some guests were using that policy as a loophole to peruse the park without their masks on. Now, masks have to be made with at least two layers of breathable material, cover your nose and mouth, and secure under the chin.

The statement on Disney’s site says, “Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members. Please bring own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must: Be made with at least two layers of breathable material, Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin, Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free.”

“At the time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bands are not acceptable face coverings. Costume mask are also not considered appropriate are prohibited from being worn, inallignment with our existing rules. The use of face coverings is not a substitute for physical distancing.”

Disney Parks head Josh D’Amaro had some comments about the new normal at Walt Disney World.

“We are in a new normal right now, so what's happening outside of the gates of Walt Disney World is our new world,” D’Amaro explained. “I think you know we were one of the first theme parks to close, and we'll be about the last to open. And we spent every minute of every day thinking about how to operate in this new normal that we're in.”

“I’m exceptionally proud of this group in terms of what they've put together from a protocol perspective and being able to open in a phased and really responsible way,” he continued. “I had a chance to walk Main Street just a few minutes ago. It feels really good in the park. So yeah, the world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment that we're in.”

