Walt Disney World Issues Updates on Health Protocols Ahead of Planned Reopening

Theme parks around the world closed earlier this year as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of international parks already being able to start the reopening process, while this Saturday will see the start of Walt Disney World Resort's reopening. There are a number of Disney fans who are extremely concerned with this decision, given the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus that have emerged in Florida in recent weeks, but the park revealed a new series of guidelines it will follow in hopes of ensuring the safety of not only guests, but also its large number of staff who could also be vulnerable to the virus.

The full list of new guidelines is available on the official Walt Disney World website confirms that new cleaning and disinfecting protocols, staff training, and social distancing efforts will be implemented for guest safety.

Some of the new protocols are as follows:

Limited and carefully managed attendance: All guests will be required to make advanced ticket purchases and reservations.

All guests will be required to make advanced ticket purchases and reservations. Reduced capacity and physical distancing: We’re reducing capacity by letting fewer people enter our parks and are adjusting experiences to allow for physical distancing, a key measure reinforced by the CDC. This includes physical distancing in dining experiences, attractions, queues and other locations. Additionally, physical barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing may be difficult to maintain, like cash registers.

We’re reducing capacity by letting fewer people enter our parks and are adjusting experiences to allow for physical distancing, a key measure reinforced by the CDC. This includes physical distancing in dining experiences, attractions, queues and other locations. Additionally, physical barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing may be difficult to maintain, like cash registers. Temperature checks: Quick temperature checks are required for all guests at entry to our theme parks.

Quick temperature checks are required for all guests at entry to our theme parks. Increased cleaning & disinfecting: We’re increasing the frequency of cleaning, especially for frequently-touched surfaces and high-traffic areas. Following park close, each park will receive an enhanced cleaning before guests arrive the next day.

We’re increasing the frequency of cleaning, especially for frequently-touched surfaces and high-traffic areas. Following park close, each park will receive an enhanced cleaning before guests arrive the next day. Limited-contact options: From Mobile Order and cashless payments, to Walt Disney World’s MagicBands and online check-in at select locations, we’re offering technology solutions that can make it easier for our guests to minimize contact and maintain physical distancing.

From Mobile Order and cashless payments, to Walt Disney World’s MagicBands and online check-in at select locations, we’re offering technology solutions that can make it easier for our guests to minimize contact and maintain physical distancing. Workplace health and safety: We’ve increased the frequency of cleaning in work areas, adjusted our work practices to promote physical distancing, and introduced new protocols for temperature checks and face coverings.

We’ve increased the frequency of cleaning in work areas, adjusted our work practices to promote physical distancing, and introduced new protocols for temperature checks and face coverings. Health screenings: Cast members will self-screen for temperature and symptoms of illness before each shift and will stay home if they are not feeling well.

Cast members will self-screen for temperature and symptoms of illness before each shift and will stay home if they are not feeling well. Guest communication: We’re proactively sharing information with guests about what to expect ahead of their visit to support their planning. In our parks and resorts, we have added signage about personal health and hygiene measures, physical distancing, and more.

While Walt Disney World might be aiming for a reopening later this week, coronavirus surges in California have seen Disneyland's reopening delayed indefinitely.

