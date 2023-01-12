Disneyland to Open Princess and the Frog-Inspired Restaurant

Dreams do come true in New Orleans Square at Disneyland. Along with Splash Mountain's transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, an upcoming re-theme inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Princess and the Frog, the Disneyland Resort will re-imagine the nearby French Market Restaurant as Tiana's Palace. A quick-service dining restaurant located in the park's New Orleans Square, Tiana's Palace will offer authentic New Orleans flavors and expand on current favorites with seasonal flavors, Disneyland announced Thursday. The French Market Restaurant — along with the fan-favorite Mint Julep Bar situated within the venue's garden patio — will close February 17th and reopen later this year as Tiana's Palace, with Mint Julep Bar returning.

Just as hard-working waitress Tiana made her fairy tale come true in The Princess and the Frog by transforming an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant, the real-life Tiana's Palace "will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair" as the animated film. New concept art, below, shows the restaurant's exterior, teasing an interior where guests will find "elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana's life and friendships."

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Opened in 1966, Disneyland's French Market Restaurant currently serves southern specialties and authentic Cajun-Creole cuisine, including jambalaya, a slow-roasted Beef Po'Boy sandwich with house-made Cajun chips, and its signature roasted half chicken with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Guests craving the Mint Julep Bar's famous mint juleps and Mickey Mouse beignets will be able to enjoy those favorites when Mint Julep Bar reopens alongside Tiana's Palace later in 2023.

Tiana's Palace restaurant joins the recently opened bayou boutique Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets and the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction, opening in 2024, as the latest Princess and the Frog-inspired flourishes to come to the Disneyland Resort.

On January 27th, the Anaheim theme park launches the Disney100 Celebration, featuring two new nighttime spectaculars — the Wondrous Journeys fireworks show at Disneyland Park and World of Color ONE at Disney California Adventure — and ToonTown's newest attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.