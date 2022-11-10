Iconic Disneyland Attraction Returns With New Theming

Walt Disney billed 1960's Swiss Family Robinson as "the greatest adventure story of them all" — and the adventurer family is again exploring Disneyland Resort's Adventureland. Tarzan's Treehouse will reopen in 2023 and be re-themed as Adventureland Treehouse, a whimsical walk-through attraction inspired by Disney's Swiss Family Robinson, the park announced Tuesday. Originally opened by Disney's Imagineers in 1962 as the Swiss Family Treehouse, the 80-foot-tall tree underwent a remodel in 1999 to coincide with the release of Disney's animated Tarzan. Next year, the refurbished treehouse attraction returns to its classic roots.

Guests of all ages will again be able to tour the treehouse, which overlooks Adventureland and the Indiana Jones Adventure and Jungle Cruise rides. The Adventureland Treehouse will showcase "wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River," the park said, "where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs."

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Featuring a new story told through rooms that the family created for one another, the new areas include "the mother's music den and the young sons' nature room to the teenage daughter's astronomer's loft," filled with items fashioned from found objects, natural resources, and pure ingenuity. On the bottom floor, guests will see "an ingenious kitchen and dining room, along with the father's art studio, displaying hand-drawn sketches and paintings of each of the rooms."

Tarzan's Treehouse has been closed since September 2021, ending the attraction's 22-year tenure as a walk-through tour of the legendary vine-swinger's jungle home. It was rumored the new theme would be inspired by Walt Disney Animation's beloved musical hit, Encanto.

An exact opening date for the new Adventureland Treehouse is TBA, but the transformation will be complete in 2023. In January, the Disneyland Resort will commemorate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company with the Disney100 anniversary celebration, featuring special limited-time offerings, two new nighttime spectaculars, and the grand opening of ToonTown's newest attraction: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.