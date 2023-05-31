Disneyland Announces Halloween Time Events and Seasonal Overlays

Halloween Time is materializing at the Disneyland Resort. From September 1st through October 31st, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will see the return of seasonal celebrations Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party and Coco's Plaza de la Familia, spooky overlays for the Haunted Mansion and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! rides, and more festive fall fare throughout the resort. On Wednesday, Disney Parks announced dates for Oogie Boogie Bash 2023 — an after-hours event and costume party on select nights in September and October — and other spirited limited-time offerings happening at the Happiest Place on Earth during Halloween Time.

Below, learn everything you need to know about Disneyland Halloween Time 2023:





(Photo: Disney Parks)

What Is Oogie Boogie Bash?



Disney California Adventure Park will host the separately ticketed Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween party on select nights from September 5th through October 31st. Guests attending the family-friendly event can wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy after-hours park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, seasonal decor, and special Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, and character encounters.

Event highlights include:

Early Admission

Enjoy admission to Disney California Adventure Park beginning at 3:00 PM-no theme park reservation required.

Immersive Treat Trails

Collect goodies-M&M'S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS and other Halloween favorites-along trails offering Halloween-inspired music, fun decor and the villains themselves, as they oversee the festivities from their thrones. You may even spot more familiar faces.

Frightfully Fun Parade

Don't miss this spirited masquerade cavalcade starring Mickey, Minnie and some of your favorite Disney villains!

Mickey's Trick and Treat

Watch Mickey Mouse and friends as they headline a live show filled with not-so-scary Halloween tales.

Villains Grove

Explore Redwood Creek Challenge Trail like never before as the worlds of Disney villains unfold via ethereal scenes replete with hauntingly beautiful color, sound, light and shadow.

Character Experiences

Seize the chance to meet some of Disney's most popular Characters decked out in their Halloween costumes.

Special Decor and More

Enjoy unique decorations, lighting, music and effects sure to set a not-so-scary, family-friendly tone.

Limited-Capacity Admission to Disney California Adventure Park

This event lets a limited number of Guests explore the park after it closes, offering shorter wait times at some favorite attractions. Plus, no theme park reservation is required for the park mix-in and event with your event ticket.

Carthay Circle

Hold onto your hats as clouds of black bats coil 'round Carthay Circle's Bell Tower while spellbinding effects transform the building.

Commemorative Keepsakes

Receive an event guide and enjoy unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos captured from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, during the party. (Event guides are limited to one per ticketed Guest.)

Oogie Boogie Bash 2023 Tickets



A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 29th, no earlier than 9 a.m. PT; Magic Key holders will be able to access a limited pre-sale on Tuesday, June 27th, no earlier than 9 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available on the official website: Disneyland.com/OogieBoogieBash.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2023 Dates

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party is offered across 25 nights in September and October:

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Thursday, Sept. 7

Sunday, Sept. 10

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Thursday, Sept. 14

Sunday, Sept. 17

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Thursday, Sept. 21

Sunday, Sept. 24

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Thursday, Sept. 28

Sunday, Oct. 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sunday, Oct. 8

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Thursday, Oct. 12

Sunday, Oct. 15

Tuesday, Oct 17

Thursday, Oct. 19

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Thursday, Oct. 26

Sunday, Oct. 29

Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween Night)

The Frightfully Fun Parade



Oogie Boogie Bash ticket holders can watch the nighttime Frightfully Fun Parade, which features such spooky characters as Jack Skellington, the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow, a cavalcade of mischievous Disney villains, and grim-grinning ghosts from Disneyland's Haunted Mansion.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Villains Grove



During Oogie Boogie Bash, guests can explore Villains Grove at Disney California Adventure Park — if they dare. Grizzly Peak's Redwood Creek Challenge Trail is transformed into a fright-filled forest inspired by the worlds of iconic Disney villains, including Snow White's Wicked Queen, Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent, Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts, The Lion King's Scar, The Princess and the Frog's Dr. Facilier, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame's Frollo.

Plaza de la Familia

Disney and Pixar's Coco comes to life — or is that afterlife? — at Plaza de la Familia, celebrating the Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and the spirit of family. Located at Paradise Gardens at Disney California Adventure Park, the immersive celebration runs from September 1st through November 2nd and offers performances of A Musical Celebration of Coco, special

photo opportunities with the guitar-strumming Miguel Rivera, and decor and craft opportunities at the Mexican Árbol de la Vida (Tree of Life).

Cars Land: Radiator Screams

At Disney California Adventure Park, Cars Land transforms into Radiator Screams with two not-so-spooky seasonal overlays: go tractor-treatin' at a Haul-O-Ween hoedown when Mater's Junkyard Jamboree becomes Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree, and let Guido — sporting a ghoulish "car-stume" for the first time — guide you on a ghoulishly grand song 'n' dance party as Luigi's Rollickin Roadsters becomes Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Guardians of the Galaxy — Monsters After Dark

On September 1st, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park becomes Guardians of the Galaxy — Monsters After Dark. The elevator drop ride attraction sends guests on a Halloween adventure with Rocket Raccoon to rescue Groot from crazed creatures running loose in the Collector's Fortress.

(Photo: Joshua Sudock)

Haunted Mansion Holiday

At Disneyland Park, the iconic Haunted Mansion attraction undergoes its seasonal transformation into Haunted Mansion Holiday. On September 1st, the house of happy haunts will wish guests "season's screamings" with the return of the overlay inspired by the characters of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and the citizens of Halloween Town: Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and more.

(Photo: Joshua Sudock)

Halloween Screams



Disneyland Park's Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular celebrating all 62 Walt Disney Animated Studios films is scheduled to make its last performance of the year on August 31st. Starting September 1st, the evening "spell-ebration" Halloween Screams sees "Master of Scare-omonies" Jack Skellington and his ghost dog Zero usher in a frightfully fun show with fireworks (on select nights), pyrotechnics, a medley of Halloween-inspired songs, and projections of Disney villains like Maleficent and The Little Mermaid's Ursula the Sea Witch.

Tickets are available on the official Disneyland website.