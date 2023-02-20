Disneyland Resort Previews Big Hero 6-Themed Area, Baymax Meet and Greet

Have you ever wished to visit San Fransokyo? A fusion of San Francisco, California, and Tokyo, Japan, the city is the home of the superhero team Big Hero 6: Baymax, Hiro Hamada, Go Go, Wasabi, Honey Lemon, and Fred. Disney Parks is transforming the scenic Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure park into San Fransokyo Square, a new area inspired by the 2014 Walt Disney Animation Studios film Big Hero 6. When the re-imagined dining and shopping destination opens at the Disneyland Resort this summer, guests will be able to encounter personal healthcare companion-turned-superhero Baymax as they step into a mash-up of two of the world's most iconic cities.

The filmmakers envisioned San Fransokyo as a city rebuilt by Japanese immigrants after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, resulting in a blend of east and west. Walt Disney Imagineers created a new story for San Fransokyo Square, which transports guests into the not-too-distant future.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

A description on the Disney Parks Blog states, "As the tech industry began to emerge and the local fishing trade fell on hard times, entrepreneurs came together to reinvent the seaside canneries into a vibrant, multicultural district of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses where you'll be able to eat and shop."

Guests will walk across an iconic landmark of the area, the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, and step into the Port of San Fransokyo. Along with a floating wind turbine atop an old fishing net tannery that powers the district from high in the sky, guests will spot clues to the area's storied and charming history in details throughout the Square.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Concept art shows a new meet-and-greet area, "Tech Salvage & Repair," a converted warehouse at the south end of San Fransokyo. It's there that guests will have the chance to meet Baymax, who recently rocketed into the skies over Disneyland Park in the new nighttime spectacular Wondrous Journeys that debuted as part of the resort's year-round Disney100 celebration.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Pacific Wharf is currently home to Pacific Wharf Café's dockside dining, Mexican grill Cocina Cucamonga, the Asian eatery Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the fan-favorite Bakery Tour hosted by Boudin Bakery. These locations will remain open as the area undergoes its transformation, and San Fransokyo Square will open more Asian-inspired selections and the new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Drawing inspiration from its tri-cultural influences with signage in English, Japanese and Spanish, the brewery features a fun and inviting outside beer garden decorated with festoon lights and papel picado. It's the latest transformation to come to this section of Disney California Adventure following Paradise Pier's re-imagining into Pixar Pier in 2018.

San Fransokyo Square opens this summer at Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort.