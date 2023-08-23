Fyre Fest Felon Billy McFarland Says New Concert Already Sold Out

One of the most infamous ordeals of the past decade, 2017's Fyre Festival, is expected to be reignited once again — and it allegedly just crossed a wild milestone. In a new interview with TMZ, Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland claimed that the very first presale for Fyre Fest II has completely sold out. While McFarland did not disclose specific ticket sales — just as the festival has not announced a date, location, or lineup — the current lack of information does not seem to have swayed some. McFarland was previously sentenced to six years in federal prison for wire fraud relating to his role in the original Fyre Fest, before being released in March of 2022.

"We announced our first presale on Sunday," McFarland explained. "They sold out very, very quickly. And I think this kinda all comes back to, since 2016, Fyre has had 32 billion impressions across social media, which makes us the most talked-about festival in the world. And we saw that in the past, literally, 36 hours convert to sales. No lineup announced. We did not share the location, and we sold out the first drop almost instantly. So it is just so incredible to finally have the support to make the Fyre dream a reality, and to really share it with the world."

#FyreFest founder Billy McFarland is actually SELLING OUT tickets for a sequel to that infamous flop 😳 Find out how he's doing it: https://t.co/9L7ejv0Kac pic.twitter.com/f8i8K2U1NS — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2023

What Happened to Fyre Festival?

Founded by McFarland and musician Ja Rule, Fyre Festival was set to be held in the spring of 2017 in the Bahamas' Great Exuma island. The festival was concocted to promote Fyre, an app created by McFarland that would hypothetically help users book musicians for personal events. Despite being hyped on social media, the initial weekend was plagued with logistical issues, ultimately being canceled just as guests were beginning to arrive. Fyre Festival then became infamous for the accommodations it offered the already-arrived guests, including disaster relief tents and pre-packaged cheese sandwiches.

McFarland and Rule were subsequently sued for $100 million in a class action lawsuit, and McFarland became the subject of a number of other lawsuits. McFarland ultimately pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud, agreeing to forfeit $26 million. He was released from prison in March of 2022, and stayed under house arrest until September of 2022.

Is There a Fyre Festival Movie?

The events of Fyre Festival became the subject of two high-profile documentaries: Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu's Fyre Fraud. McFarland has even expressed a desire to adapt the ordeal into a Broadway musical, which would be titled Fyre Fest 1.5. It has yet to come to fruition.

"Instead of like traditional Broadway actors, it's going to be current music artists, combined with the Broadway format of the play — making fun of me, but also I think sharing some of the good sides as well," McFarland previously told Billboard.

What do you think of the new updates surrounding Fyre Fest II? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!