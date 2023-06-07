Fireball Teams Up with Rob Riggle For New Dragon Reserve Whisky for Father's Day

Father's Day is just around the corner in the U.S. and now, comedian Rob Riggle is teaming up with Fireball Whisky to add some spice — cinnamon spice, that is — to the holiday. On Wednesday, Fireball announced the first-ever, barrel-aged Fireball, Dragon Reserve to say "f(ireball) that" to boring father's day gifts.

Per the brand, Fireball Dragon Reserve has been "resting in dragon-charred barrels (aka, American oak premium whiskey barrels)" for months in preparation. The product is described as tasting like Fireball's iconic Cinnamon Whisky, but has a subtle, smoky, oaky undertone thanks to the barrel-aging. It's a twist that is designed to "impress the most (or least) discerning spirits lover."

"With Dragon Reserve, we asked ourselves: what does dad love, and how can we make that even better?" said Danny Suich, head dragon tamer and global brand director for Fireball. "We know whiskey drinkers are always looking for the hottest, most exclusive new offering, but most of those products are way too expensive. That's why we created Dragon Reserve… because the best gifts don't have to break the bank, but they should break convention and bring the heat!"

To bring the product to market, Fireball named comedian Rob Riggle their first honorary Fireball Master Distiller and according to the brand, Riggle helped shape the final result of Dragon Reserve, assisting with product testing and quality control.

"Just like Fireball, Rob is known for bringing the laughs and spicing up anything he touches," said Suich. "It was a no-brainer to make him our honorary Master Distiller for Dragon Reserve – his deadpan delivery and rebellious, irreverent personality was the perfect combination to bring this anything-but-boring product to life."

For those interested in getting their hands on Dragon Reserve for the fathers and father-figures in their lives, this is what you need to know. There will only be 618 bottles of Fireball Dragon Reserve available, going on sale on June 16ht at 11 am ET for $19.99 at this website. Bottles will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Will you be checking out Fireball's Dragon Reserve Whisky? Let us know in the comment section.