How to Get McDonald's New Crispy Chicken Sandwich for Free This Week

McDonald's really wants you to try its new chicken sandwich. The chain is promoting its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich so heavily, the Golden Arches have decided to give anyone and everyone a free taste throughout the first week of March. Between now and March 7th, anyone who takes advantage of the chain's McDelivery service will be able to get one free Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

As with other deals of this kind, there are a few caveats — all orders placed through DoorDash must be over $15, and you have to use the promo code CRISPY while checking out. Plus, you're only allowed one free Crispy Chicken Sandwich per person.

McDonald's is just the latest chain to revamp their Chicken Sandwich offerings in the ongoing "Chicken Sandwich Wars." First, Popeyes kickstarted the event two years ago with its wildly popular sandwich and now, even KFC has even revamped its primary sandwich to remain competitive in the marketplace.

Heck, even Taco Bell is getting in on the fun with its new Chicken Sandwich Taco.

"We know fans can't wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," McDonald's VP of U.S. Communications, David Tovar said in a statement announcing the new sandwich. "We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu."

"We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” McDonald's VP, Innovation Linda VanGosen said previously. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”