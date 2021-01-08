KFC Just Revamped Its Chicken Sandwich

✖

The Chicken Sandwich Wars are far from over. Hours after McDonald's announced it was overhauling its menu in favor of three new chicken sandwiches, the go-to fast-food chicken joint for many is revamping one of its core products. In a release on Thursday, KFC announced its primary chicken sandwich patty was being replaced all the all-new KFC Chicken Sandwich, one the chain says is its "best chicken sandwich ever."

Chicken sandwiches are nothing new for the franchise, but now the entire sandwich has been altered due to the introduction of a massive quarter-pound all-white-meat chicken patty double-breaded with the restaurant's iconic Extra Crispy breading. The sandwich will be available at all 4,000 United States-based KFC locations by the end of February, though it's already available at select locations around the country.

"We tested the new KFC Chicken Sandwich in Orlando last spring, and we nearly doubled our sales expectations, so we knew that we had a winner," KFC chief marketer Andrea Zahumensky said in a release. "Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win."

As the chain's statement says, one of those testers in Orlando went the length to call the sandwich "a life-changer."

Earlier in the week, McDonald's revealed its entries into the fabled "Chicken Sandwich Wars," three separate sandwiches that are set to become a permanent part of the chain's menu.

"We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” McDonald's VP, Innovation Linda VanGosen said in the company's statement. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”