Jasons Can Win Free Tombstone Pizza on Friday the 13th

This Friday the 13th, Tombstone Pizza is giving anyone named Jason a chance to win free pizza. Inspired by the iconic hockey-masked murderer Jason Voorhees, the Official Pizza of Halloween is celebrating one of the most iconic, spine-chilling names in horror movies. From now through Halloween, those named Jason can enter for a chance to win free pizza at the official website: Pizza for Jason. One lucky grand prize winner will also receive $5,000 for a weekend at a cabin on a lake or camp — but it's wise that Jasons don't book anywhere ominously nicknamed "Camp Blood."

Not a Jason? The contest is also open to you if your name is Pamela (after Jason's mother, Pamela Voorhees), or Crystal (after Camp Crystal Lake). Per the official rules, the contest is open to legal residents of the U.S. who are age 18+ and have a legal first name of Jason, Pamela, or Crystal. (Sorry to any Michaels, Freddys, or Chuckys out there.)

"Watching scary movies and eating pizza continues to be one of the best Halloween traditions," said Neil Morrissey, Marketing Brand Manager at Nestlé. "This year, we're having some fun with the fright factor, and encouraging everyone to spend Halloween watching classic horror movies." (Last year, Tombstone offered a year of free pizzas to any Nightmare on Elm Street or pizza fan residing on one of the more than 5000 real-life Elm Streets located across the U.S.)

Beyond its place in pop culture as the name of one of the most memorable movie slashers in horror history, Jason has been consistently popular for decades with more than 900,000 individuals going by the name, according to BeyondTheName.com.

If you're looking to watch horror movies while slicing into pizza this Halloween, you can binge watch the Friday the 13th movies on Max. The streamer's new House of Halloween hub is where you'll find Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part II, Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and Freddy vs. Jason. (Jason X is available on Paramount+'s Peak Screaming collection.)