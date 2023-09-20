Peak Screaming: Paramount+ Launches Its Official Halloween Hub

The streamer is highlighting the best titles to get you into the spooky spirit.

As we get closer and closer to October, horror fans are gearing up to celebrate Halloween by scouring streaming services to find the most unsettling content to get into the spirit of All Hallow's Eve. All year long, Paramount+ has a number of horror titles to choose from, but to help out fans who want to consume as many movies and TV shows as possible, it has officially launched its "Peak Screaming" hub, which puts all of the most terrifying tales in one place. The Peak Screaming hub highlights a number of thrilling titles, from dark and disturbing horror movies to family-friendly classics. You can head to the Peak Screaming hub on Paramount+ now to see their offerings.

Per press release, "The Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection returns to the service today with a broad and popular lineup of chills and thrills for audiences to enjoy this Halloween season. The updated collection features more than 400 fan-favorite horror movies, series, and episodes. The seasonal spooktacular also will include the debut of Bargain (Thursday, October 5th), a festival award-winning South Korean dystopian thriller series; the premiere of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (Friday, October 6th), a horror film based on the never-before-told chapter from the novel Pet Sematary; and the release of Monster High 2 (Thursday, October 5th), the sequel to the hit musical film inspired by the beloved children's toy line. From child-sized scares to pulse-pounding terrors, the Peak Screaming collection connects each member of the household with bespoke frights from more than 25 expertly curated carousels."

Some of the collections in Peak Screaming are as follows:

Big Screen's Big Screams

Slash Hits

Spine-chilling slashers, such as Pearl*, Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers*, X*, and Scream (1995)



Horror Heroines

Iconic films and series, featuring scream queens, such as A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, Yellowjackets*, and 10 Cloverfield Lane



Supernatural Scares

Otherworldly oddities with The Ring (2002), The Grudge (2004), The Blair Witch Project, and Pet Sematary (2019)



Family Fright Night

Family favorites and kids titles, such as The Addams Family (1991 and 2019), Monster High: The Movie, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, and A Really Haunted Loud House, which debuts on the service within the collection on Thursday, September 28th



Coming of Rage

High-school horrors like Teen Wolf: The Movie, Wolf Pack, School Spirits, Teeth*, Firestarter, and My Dead Ex



Critically Acclaimed

Praised scares, such as Arrival, District 9, Rosemary's Baby*, Annihilation, and Suspiria (1977)*



Creature Features

Monsters take center stage in iconic films, such as King Kong (1976), Cloverfield*, Crawl, and Congo*



A24 Horror

Peak A24 thrillers, such as Midsommar*, Bodies Bodies Bodies*, The Killing of a Sacred Deer,* and Men*



Costume Goals

Cosplay contenders, such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Top Gun: Maverick, Sonic 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Babylon



Halloween Nickstalgia

Nostalgic episodes from Nickelodeon favorites, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats (1991), iCarly (2007), and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters



Suspenseful Series

Darkly captivating seasons of Evil, Criminal Minds, The Twilight Zone, Dexter*, and Twin Peaks: The Return*



International Horror

Terrors from around the globe with Train to Busan*, The Host*, Death's Roulette, and Curandero



* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan subscribers.

Paramount+ also will be the streaming home to CBS' seasonal content, including the first-ever Big Brother primetime Halloween episode on October 31st**; a wrestling-themed Halloween episode on The Price Is Right on October 31st**; and a spooky celebration on Let's Make a Deal on October 31st**.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

This season, the Peak Screaming offering will come to life with the first-ever Paramount+ Peak Screaming-themed celebration at the Javits Center Saturday, October 14th, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., exclusively to New York Comic Con badge holders.

In addition, Paramount+ will present The Haunted Lodge, an immersive, pop-up Halloween experience, riddled with some of the scariest films and series from Paramount+. Visitors can step inside their favorite shows and movies, from SpongeBob SquarePants to Yellowjackets to Pet Sematary: Bloodlines at The Haunted Lodge inside the Westfield Century City mall from October 27th through October 29th.

Which titles are you most excited for?