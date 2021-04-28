Pebbles Releases Commemorative 50th Birthday Box

✖

Post's Pebbles cereal celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and as part of the continued celebration of the cereal's milestone birthday, Post Consumer Brands is releasing a special, limited-edition commemorative box for Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Pebbles, and Marshmallow Fruity Pebbles but while it's Pebbles' birthday, the real gifts are for cereal fans. Each limited-edition box gives fans the chance to win a Pebbles prize box that includes colorful confetti poppers, a Fruit Pebbles scented candle, a branded fanny pack, speaker, tumbler, 200-piece puzzle and new Post Pebbles Crisps snacks.

"Our plan this year for PEBBLES milestone birthday has been focused on finding ways to surprise and thank fans for their loyalty, and at the same time, keep the fun and party going all year long," said Amy Brothers, PEBBLES™ Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands. "PEBBLES cereal has been part of morning rituals, serving as a catalyst for creation for kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years. We're looking forward to continuing to inspire them to YABBA DABBA DOO! for another 50 years and more."

(Photo: Post Consumer Brands)

In addition to the chance to win a Pebbles prize box, cereal fans can also use the Pebbles Flintstone character creator to style a Stone Age version of themselves to share with family and friends on social media. They can also get a Bedrock-inspired name. Fans can access the character creator as well as enter the sweepstakes at www.pebblesbirthday.com.

This is just the latest way Post is celebrating Pebbles' milestone birthday. The brand has also released Birthday Cake Pebbles, a beanie collection with Love Your Melon, Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles ice cream, Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles Crisps snacks, as well as Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers from International Delight.

Pebbles cereal was first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones.

Will you be checking out the special commemorative Pebbles boxes? Let us know in the comments.