Grape-Nuts Cereal Shortage Over, Post Cereals Offering Reimbursement

For fans of Grape-Nuts cereal, the past few months have been tough. Thanks to supply chain issues and increased demand related to the coronavirus pandemic, production of the wheat and barley cereal shut down leading to a shortage. While it was announced in January that the cereal was expected to return to shelves this spring, many fans turned to other sources for their Grape-Nuts fix at inflated prices. Now, that's all over. Post Consumer Brands announced on Wednesday that the Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021 is officially over and for those who paid a pretty penny for a box on the secondary cereal market, they'll even reimburse you.

"It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are 'Nuts for Grape-Nuts,'" said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands. "So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn't be without their favorite crunchy cereal. As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them."

And that reimbursement isn't just a small thing. Inflated prices for Grape-Nuts cereal reached up to $110 per box on the secondary market during the shortage. That's a lot for a box of cereal, so Grape-Nuts fans who paid $10 or more for a box of Grape-Nuts Original cereal between November 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021, can submit a valid retailer or e-retailer receipt for a partial refund of up to $115 to cover the difference between the amount paid and the suggested retail prices of the Grape-Nuts Original Cereal box purchased.

To get the refund, consumers can submit their receipts between now and April 15 by visiting a special website here. You can also check out the specific rules for the reimbursement on the site as well, including the suggested retail prices of each size of Grape-Nuts Original cereal as well as specific receipt requirements.

What do you think? Are you glad the Grape-Nuts shortage is over? Did you pay an inflated price for a box of Grape-Nuts? Let us know in the comments.