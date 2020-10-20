Halloween: Reese's Unveiling Robotic Trick-or-Treat Door That Dispenses Candy Hands-Free

✖

With covid-19 on the rise again in the United States and just over a week before Halloween, Reese's has come up with a clever workaround for those who want to get their trick-or-treating on without getting any germs into the mix. The idea? The Reese's Trick-or-Treat door, an automated, standalone door that delivers touchfree candy. The company says that this is "a Halloween like no other," and that they wanted to make sure to come up with something to help people celebrate it even with all the obstacles standing in the way. It's basically a really fancy, Bluetooth-powered vending machine.

Here's the official breakdown, as told by a company spokesperson and delivered by Bloody Disgusting:

"This one-of-a-kind robotic door is designed to traverse through neighborhoods via remote control and bring candy to your doorstep. You'll know it's coming before it even arrives thanks to the smoke, lights and epic Halloween soundtrack that comes along with it. What can we say? We like to make an entrance."

"When it rolls up to your door, simply say 'trick or treat' and the Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door dispenses king size (yes, king size, because why not?) Reese's Peanut Butter Cups."

Here's how the one-and-only Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door works:

Three motors power the door, directed by a remote control from up to 5,000 feet away – no humans nearby required!



The 9′ door features a built-in Bluetooth-enabled speaker that activates once “trick or treat” is said.



A king size Reese's candy bar will appear through the mail slot from a retractable shelf.

If you want the Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door to come to your town, make sure to head over to @Reeses on Instagram and tell them where you're located, using #ReesesDoor.

Reese's are hardly averse to a good gimmick. Years before product placement in film was omnipresent, the popularity of Reese's Pieces skyrocketed when the candies were featured in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial after competitor M&M-Mars rejected a request to feature M&M candies in the film.

Halloween is a trip this year. If you want to feel a little less anxiety about the whole thing (while still buying into some sweet, sweet corporate synergy), check out the recently-released Scaredy Cat, a horror movie created by the Temptations cat treats line and ostensibly aimed at cats. Called the first horror movie for cats, it features a ball of yarn that seemingly moves around of its own accord.