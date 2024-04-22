Halloweentown Co-Stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Are Married

Two former Disney stars have officially tied the knot. Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz, who starred alongside each other in 2001's Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, reportedly got married on Friday, April 19th. Details of the nuptials were confirmed by People, as well as exclusive photos from the event, which occurred at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, California. The pair initially announced their engagement in the summer of 2022.

"We are so grateful that our family and friends came, and some of them traveled farther than others, Brown told the outlet. "It was just a fun celebration day and kind of surreal having all of our family members in one place like that, meeting each other, hanging out, laughing."

"I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, that's my wife. That's my wife there. Here's this ring right here. I thee wed,'" Kountz added. "I'm very excited about that,"

How Long Have Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Been Together?

Brown and Kountz did not date when the first met while filming Halloweentown II, in which they played Marnie Piper and Kal, respectively. They reconnecting years later in 2016, and confirmed their romantic relationship in 2018, with Brown later explaining the history of their relationship in a TikTok video.

"So, we first met, 20 years ago filming a movie together, where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning but then I found out that he was my family's arch nemesis and basically hated him, for the rest of the movie," Brown explained. "In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn't see or talk to each other for, like, at least a good 10 years or so. Then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So it's funny how life surprises you sometimes."

What Was Halloweentown About?

The Halloweentown films were set in a fantasy world where magical and mystical beings have formed their own community called Halloweentown. In the films, Marnie and her siblings discovered that they come from a family of witches, and go on adventures with their grandmother, Aggie Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds). Brown played Marnie in nearly every entry of the series, but was replaced by Sara Paxton in the fourth film, Return to Halloweentown. Other actors in the franchise included Judith Hoag, Joey Zimmerman, Emily Roeske, Lucas Grabeel, and Finn Wittrock.

"Here I am, on its 22nd anniversary, profoundly honored and humbled that people still want to watch it every year and share it w/their families," Brown wrote on her Instagram last year. "While I was so inspired by playing Marnie and by sharing the screen w/ Debbie [Reynolds] and the amazing cast; I never could have known how much magic and inspiration you the fans would show me year after year. I'll never be able to truly express what it has meant to me."