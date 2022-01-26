Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. Launches New Bacon Beast Lineup

Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. are giving bacon lovers something to get excited about. On Wednesday, the brands announced their all-new Bacon Beast lineup. Their first menu drop of 2022, the lineup will feature three tempting new bacon-driven offerings, the Bacon Beast burger, the Bacon Beast Burrito, and the Bacon Beast biscuit in the ultimate food collaboration.

The all-new Bacon Beast consists of a 3.5 oz patty, tomato, lettuce, pickle, yellow onion, mayonnaise, American cheese, and four strips of Applewood-smoked bacon complete with a special sauce on a seeded bun. The Bacon Beast Burger can also be ordered with two or three patties. It’s priced at $5.39 for the burger and $7.59 for the combo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bacon Beast Breakfast Burrito features four strips of bacon, Hash Rounds, American cheese, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, and served with 1 packet of Picante. It’s priced at $3.99 for the burrito and $5.99 for the combo. The Bacon Beast Biscuit features six half strips of bacon, two slices of American cheese, and a folded egg served on a buttermilk biscuit. It’s priced at $3.79 for the biscuit and $5.79 for the combo. All three Bacon Beast items are available now.

And to make the Bacon Beast menu even more tempting, Hardee’s is offering a BOGO Bacon Beast Double on Thursday, February 3rd and a BOGO Bacon Beast Biscuit on Friday, February 11th. Carl’s Jr. is offering BOGO Bacon Beast Double on Monday, February 14th.

The all-new Bacon Beast lineup is available now at Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

Will you be checking out the Bacon Beast lineup? Which item are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments!