Hefty Takes Fall to the Next Level With Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags

We are deep into pumpkin spice season right now and for fans of the beloved fall flavor powerhouse, there are treats in nearly every category imaginable that one can partake of in order to enjoy what is arguably the most fall thing of them all. But now Hefty — yes, the trash bag brand — has come up with something that is taking pumpkin spice to a completely different level and product: the trash can. Literally. On Tuesday, Hefty announced their new, limited-edition Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags.

Yes, you absolutely read that correctly. Pumpkin spice trash bags are now a thing and if you think about it, it kind of makes sense. Pumpkin spice is everywhere. We've got lattes, snacks, doughnuts, ice cream, even candles and beer. Why not the trash can where the beloved scent can make what's a generally unpleasant situation a bit sweeter?

"At this point, pumpkin spice is a cultural phenomenon. We wanted to combine that beloved scent with the strength, odor-control, and reliability consumers know and love from Hefty for a truly unexpected and delightful fall offering," said Colleen Peters, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. "These limited-time-offer trash bags will let pumpkin lovers everywhere indulge in the fall scent they love, while Hefty's odor-control technology will keep their homes smelling clean."

The release of the Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags comes just in time for National Pumpkin Spice Day, but there is a bit of a catch as this isn't a product that won't be available in stores. Instead, fans will have to head over to HeftyPumpkinSpice.com on September 30th at 9 a.m. CT where they can purchase the bags for $5.95 while supplies last — and they are expected to sell out fast.

Will you be checking out pumpkin spice trash bags? What is your favorite pumpkin spice item? You can check out some of our favorite pumpkin spice items for fall here and be sure to let us know your favorites in the comment section!