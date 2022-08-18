10 Pumpkin Spice Products to Kick Off Fall

The calendar — and the weather report — may say that it's still summer, but we are well into August and snack fans know what season it really is. That's right: it's pumpkin spice season. What was once just a fall seasonal flavor here for chilly days, invoking all things autumn and cozy, the wildly popular flavor is a full on cultural and culinary icon which means that when late summer rolls around, we're all in for the comforting flavors of pumpkin and nutmeg to not only give us a little bit of a sweet treat, but get us thinking about cooler days ahead. So far, we don't yet know exactly when the ultimate harbinger of Pumpkin Spice Season is set to return — by that we mean the Starbucks PSL — but there's still plenty of pumpkin spice delights for fans to enjoy. From coffee to crackers to ice cream and beyond, there's already a wealth of pumpkin spice goodness on store shelves and more headed that way in the coming days and weeks. Now, to help celebrate the best season of the year, we've rounded up 10 pumpkin spice products to help kick off fall. Pumpkin spice all the things!

Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams (Photo: Pepperidge Farm) You read that right: everyone's favorite snack cracker is teaming up with Dunkin' for an early fall treat with the limited-edtion Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Per press release, "Goldfish is partnering for the first time with Dunkin' to bring fans a new flavor to fall for with limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The limited-time flavor will be available starting September 1st wherever Goldfish are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.39 per 6.6 oz bag. Plus, beginning on August 18th at 12 p.m. ET, Goldfish and Dunkin' are giving fans an early access opportunity to purchase these grahams by releasing a limited quantity exclusively through GoldfishSmiles on TikTok before the seasonal product starts officially rolling out in stores this September. "With notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices -- including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg -- Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams give fans another exciting way to celebrate a season that pumpkin spice enthusiasts look forward to all year. These limited-edition grahams are the latest in an exciting line of Goldfish limited-time product offerings that has included Frank's RedHot Crackers, OLD BAY Seasoned crackers, and Jalapeno Popper. "Pumpkin spice lovers, rejoice! Starting on August 18th at 12 p.m. ET, Goldfish and Dunkin' are giving fans an early access opportunity to purchase Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams by releasing a limited quantity exclusively through TikTok. Fans can head to the link in bio at GoldfishSmiles for a chance to purchase, while supplies last! In appreciation for the generations that made Pumpkin Spice the unofficial theme of fall, the two brands wanted to give fans and pumpkin spice enthusiasts early access to this limited-time product on the platform they love the most. Beyond buzz-driving banter on Twitter, the utilization of TikTok allows Goldfish to continue delivering new experiences and building connection points with consumers in an authentic and playful way. Be sure to tag @GoldfishSmiles and @dunkin on social media to show us how you're enjoying Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams this fall."

Halo Top Okay, so it's not Pumpkin Spice per se, but Pumpkin Pie ice cream sounds just as good! Halo Top has brought back their limited-edition Pumpkin Pie ice cream just in time for fall. The treat is a creamy pumpkin ice cream with tasty bits of pie crust swirled together for well-balanced ice cream that isn't too sweet — and weighs in at only 360 calories for the entire pint, not so you can really indulge and not feel bad about it! Halo Top Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream returns to store shelves on September 1st and will be available through the end of November.

Dunkin' Dunkin' launched their fall menu on August 17th and that means that it's officially Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte time at the coffee giant. The fall menu features a strong mix of returning favorites and new delights. Returning are the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and joining them is the new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. You can check details out on those below. Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: Sip bolder, fall harder; Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is back and better than ever! This prized pumpkin sip pairs slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. Topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, this is smooth pumpkin sipping at its best.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: Dunkin' is reigniting the pumpkin passion with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte – available iced or hot. Sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices, meet espresso and milk for a latte that elevates fall flavors to the next level. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, celebrate the season with Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

NEW Nutty Pumpkin Coffee: This latest coffee creation combines Dunkin's Original Blend Iced Coffee with a delicious pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream for a reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors. Full of fall flavor, the Nutty Pumpkin is available hot or iced. "We see Dunkin' fans' anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we're bringing them a line-up that's sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts," said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin'. "From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we're falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin'." Also keeping with all things pumpkin, customers can indulge in treats as well, such as the glazed Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and Pumpkin Muffin. Moving away from all pumpkin all the time, Dunkin' is also introducing the new Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher. It's described as served chilled over ice, this seasonal citrus-forward Dunkin' Refresher balances tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor, along with subtle notes of fall spices, like ginger and cinnamon. It's made with either green tea or coconut milk. Also back is the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Maple Sugar Snackin' Bacon is hitting the menu as well.

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Another fan favorite is headed back to store shelves ahead of fall: Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese. This one is a versatile classic, made with real pumpkin and cinnamon that can be used on almost anything you can imagine: toast, bagels, mixed into baked goods, make a unique cream cheese frosting with it – you name it! It's a limited-edition item so you'll want to snag this when you see it, but the possibilities are endless — and endlessly delicious, too!

Nestle Toll House Nestle Toll House is bringing back their beloved fall favorites this fall, including the Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough is described as "nothing says fall like a little pumpkin spice — and what better way to enjoy everyone's favorite seasonal flavor than in cookie form. Back by popular demand, Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough, a delicious mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and Premier White Morsels." Toll House M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie dough is described "Nestle Toll House is bringing back the treat in trick-or-treat with the return of its M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. This sweet sugar cookie dough with colorful Ghoul's Mix M&M's is frightfully delicious." Both flavors come in 14 oz packages that retail for around $3.49.

Coffee mate (Photo: Coffee Mate) Sweater weather may still be a little bit in the future, but cozy coffee knows no season and Coffee mate is bringing back two iconic and beloved flavors just in time: Coffee mate Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer and Coffee mate Peppermint Mocha Flavored Creamer. Both of these varieties are fan favorites, and both come in a Zero Sugar option as well. All three creamers will be available starting in August and have a suggested retail of $4.39 for a 32 fl. ounce bottle. Also available is the new Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer — you can read more about that one here.

Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Season is well underway at Krispy Kreme. The brand launched their fall menu earlier this month, a menu that includes six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including the new Pumpkin Spiced Latte Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. "Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough! So, we're pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme in a press release. The new fall lineup will feature some returning favorites, such as the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, as well as the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut. You can check out the full fall 2022 menu for yourself below. • NEW Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice/sugar blend and topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream. • Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed doughnut with a pumpkin spice twist. • Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with creamy cheesecake filing decorated with cheesecake icing. • Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A perfectly spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut covered in iconic glaze. • Pumpkin Spice Latte: A latte flavored with pumpkin pie sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning – available hot, iced or frozen. • NEW Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee: Iced Coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

Voortman's If you're looking for something that's sweet and crispy, but also just the right amount of sweet when it comes to your Pumpkin Spice treats, then Voortman's is for you. The creme wafer brand has released two new limited edition fall flavors, the Pumpkin Spice Wafers and the S'mores Wafers. The Pumpkin Spice Wafers are baked with real pumpkin while the S'mores Wafers consist of real cocoa. They're available in stores nationwide now.