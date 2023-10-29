Heidi Klum Says She Had to Close Down Streets For Her Halloween Costume

It's that time of year again when folks dress up for Halloween, and we've already seen some celebrities crush their costumes this weekend. One person who never fails to amaze during Halloween is Heidi Klum. Last year, the model and television personality outdid herself once again with an incredibly bizarre worm costume. Last month, Klum teased this year's costume, saying, "It's going to be really extra" and admited she has "had sleepless nights over it." During an appearance on The Tonight Show this weekend, Klum gave another tease and revealed she's taking over New York City in the process.

"It's gonna be gigantic and I have to close a few streets down here in Manhattan," Klum revealed. "[It] is very hard to do, by the way." She added, "It's really big." When asked what the costume was going to be, Klum wasn't giving anything away.

"I always like for it to be a surprise," Klum explained. "Otherwise people are going to be like, 'Oh, she's gonna be this,' and then I show up and they're like, 'Eh, it wasn't as good as I thought she was gonna do. So, I always think it's never good to talk about it."

Klum also spoke about last year's worm costume, adding, "This was very hard [and] I was very claustrophobic ... Basically they had to tie my arms down in order to be in this position. And then my face was, like, glued to the outside of it, so I couldn't really move my face any which way. I was just stuck."

While speaking to ET in September, Klum teased more about her upcoming costume and legendary party.

"There were a few rocks thrown in my road and I had to clear them first," Klum explained, referencing a party setback. "But we're now full steam ahead because now time is ticking. Halloween is, for me, just around the corner. It might as well be next week."

"It's going to be extra," she also told The Daily Mail. "It's going to be really extra. I have had sleepless nights over it, you know me. I have to admit, I love it. And in my gut, I feel like it's going to be good."

"I never know if it will be good until the day, and I don't want to let my Halloween fans down," Klum added. "There are so many creative people around the world and I don't want to let them down."

