Heidi Klum Unrecognizable in Full Reveal of Her Most Bizarre Halloween Costume Yet

Model Heidi Klum revealed her most bizarre Halloween costume ever: a worm. Yes, you read that correctly. A life-sized worm. Heidi Klum's Halloween bash is back after a two-year hiatus thanks to that nasty pandemic, and we can see Klum has been taking the time off to come up with a costume idea that would leave people stunned. To be precise, Heidi Klum's Halloween costume is an earthworm on a hook. Her party came with its own red carpet hosted by Prime Video, with her husband Tom Kaulitz acting as the fisherman hooking his bait.

"This costume took a very long time," Heidi Klum told ET. "It took several months." A video shared by Klum and Prime Video's Instagram accounts show the before and after process, with Klum singing, "Trick or treat, now to see who I will be." The model goes from wearing one outfit to her new worm ensemble, as she wiggles on the red carpet before wishing everyone, "Happy Halloween."

Heidi Klum shared a more in-depth video on Instagram, complete with the entire process of getting fitted and prepped to hop into her worm costume. "So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple 🍎🪱," Klum said. "Thank you to the entire @prorenfx team for another unbelievable year. You guys are the best and I love working with you."

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teased 2022 Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum's daughter teased her mom's massive Halloween bash just last week. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agreed its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree continued with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right.

"My mom always went all out for Halloween, of course. We'd have people come and decorate and there'd be cobwebs everywhere and massive pumpkins. They'd come on buses and they'd [unload] these huge pumpkins. My mom definitely loves it more than I do. I love dressing up and turning into something crazy. Her costume is amazing, but I obviously can't say anything. There's an open bar and I'm not 21, so as of now, I can't go. I've been asking my mom to go for a while, but in any case, I do have my own friends out here."

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images