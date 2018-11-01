Heidi Klum Dominates Halloween With Insane ‘Shrek’ Costume

Once again, model and businesswoman Heidi Klum has gone all out for her Halloween costume this year, capping off a month of impressive looks with another amazing appearance.

After teasing it all day with various photos and videos of her in the makeup chair, Klum finally revealed her take on Shrek character Princess Fiona, in all of her Ogre-ific glory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Klum has long dominated the holiday. Last year she impressed with her amazing take on Michael Jackson’s werewolf from the “Thriller” music video. Last year she and a group of friends also did the whole “Thriller” dance at a Halloween party, further proving her dedication to the holiday.

She also turned heads with her take on Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, once again going all out with the cartoonish proportions that are present in her Shrek costume.

The model and television personality usually goes all out for her Halloween costumes, so we shouldn’t be surprised that she killed it once again this year. But with the holiday coming to a close, we can’t help but get excited for what she has in store next year.

Check out Heidi Klum’s Twitter feed to see how her Princess Fiona costume came together, but also to see some of her other amazing looks from parties earlier this month.