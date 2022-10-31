Heidi Klum Reveals First Glimpse of Her 2022 Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum has teased the first look at her 2022 Halloween costume, as the lead-in to the costume's full debut. Klum has made her Halloween costume reveal into an annual pop-culture event, and in 2022 she is working the reveal like never before!

Amazon Prime Video will be doing a live reveal of Heidi Klum's Halloween 2022 costume. The model/host/producer/mogul certainly knew how to get proper attention for the event: yesterday Klum posted a steamy teaser photo of herself in the buff, doing the important work of tanning as the basis for her costume. That little 'alert notice' was followed by a Q&A session with fans, and a series of subsequent teaser vids tracking the extensive makeup process she's using, and finally a quick-but-fleeting look at what the head of the costume looks like:

While speculation is already running about what Heidi Klum is going for with this look, we'll be sure to update you with what the actual design turns out to be, when Klum announces it on Halloween afternoon. A live video of the costume being made had the makeup and costume artists weighing in about the ambition of what Heidi is attmepting here – with the main artist saying that this costume might be the most difficult of the ones Klum has done, in terms of sheer makeup and prosthetics work, with this particularly costume being mostly special effects. In the past, Klum has transformed herself into everything from horrorific creatures worthy of any blockbuster horror film, to fantastical alien concepts that look like they stepped off the Mothership, to an elderly version of herself that was so convincing it was almost unnerving. So hearing this 2022 Halloween costume is next-level is really saying something. The fact that the artists are also creating live is also next-level in its ambition. The end goal is getting Klum ready to go for her Halloween parties and/or appearances on time tonight.

Right now, the most popular guess is that Heidi Klum is recreating something like the Cellar Girl from Evil Dead, with the one sinister eye giving fan vibes of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead Universe. With so many iconic creatures and/or characters from Evil Dead, Klum could indeed surprise us; for her part, she boasted that she think no one will guess this costume in advanced – and even Tim Gunn tried and failed!

Amazon Prime Video posted the following tribute to remind us all just how much of a true G.O.A.T. Heidi Klum is, when it comes to Halloween: