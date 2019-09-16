Hostess Trolls Fans With Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich Twinkies

There are some creative snack food flavors out there. Hostess in particular has given fans some tasty offerings, including Triple Chocolate Brownies, Pumpkin Cupcakes, and Moonberry Twinkies. After all, you have to keep snack time and your favorite snack foods interesting. However, the brand’s latest flavor tease is one that has fans freaking out: Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich.

Earlier this month, the official Hostess Snacks Twitter account dropped a photo featuring a box of Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich Twinkies sitting among, well peanut butter and pickles along with a curious caption. “Only the real ones know about theses,” the tweet reads. You can check it out below.

It’s an interesting flavor choice to be sure and as you can guess, fans on social media started having some pretty strong reactions. Most chimed in with just how gross they thought the flavor — which would see a regular Twinkie’s vanilla cream filling replaced with the peanut butter and pickle mixture — would be, though there were a few people who indicated that they’d try it and some even thought it sounded delicious. To each their own.

Fortunately, though, Twinkie fans don’t have to freak out about this flavor too much. According to Us, the flavor is just a joke. That’s right, Hostess was just having a little bit of fun on social media.

“The Twitter post from earlier this week is just some social media levity from Hostess,” a spokesperson for the brand told the outlet. “We regularly feature fun, fictional products on our social media, and this is one of those.”

And that is true. Hostess does like to have some fun with fans. Last week, the brand also shared a photo of a HoHos whiskey — HoHos Van Hostess — that definitely wasn’t real (though we have to admit, we’d try it). Before that, back in August they shared a Mustard-Filled Twinkies photo, though they were sure to mark that offering with “#FakeProduct”, probably a good idea considering that there were actual mustard-flavored ice cream products being made for National Mustard Day. French’s in particular had a mustard ice cream offering. Oscar Mayer also jumped into the unusual ice cream fray with a hot dog-flavored ice cream sandwich offering.

What do you think? Are you amused by the fake Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich Twinkies? Is this a flavor you really would want to try? What’s your favorite Twinkie flavor? Let us know in the comments below!