How To Time Iron Man's Snap In Avengers: Endgame With The Start Of The 2021 New Year

There isn't anybody who doesn't want to flip 2020 the bird, and so there's a kind of hard edge to how people are choosing to celebrate New Year's Eve today. But one fun way to wipe 2020 from your mind actually originated last December, when Avengers: Endgame was new to home video. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become such a cultural phenomenon that it is now literally interwoven with the fabric of our actual culture. Case in point: Marvel fans have found ways to sync up the events of various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to key moments in their real lives.

To ring in the year 2019, nothing was more en vogue than fans syncing Avengers: Infinity War's Thanos Snap with the New Year's ball drop in Times Square. Last year, it was time to sync their New Year's turn with Iron Man getting his own big Snap moment...but with no new Marvel movies in 2020, that one is likely going to prove pretty popular once again.

Of course., timing is everything, and if you want to know how to get the exact synchronization of New Year's and Avengers: Endgame's Iron Man Snap, the Internet has you covered:

So there you have it! Get that Disney+ streaming service and/or Blu-ray player ready to go, because when 9:29:30 arrives, you don't want to be found wanting. Your New Years party may depend on it.

"I sat in the middle of a theater in Westwood opening night of Endgame which I had not done in years and watched the movie," Feige said during a panel at the New York Film Academy. "It was maybe the most amazing experiences of my entire life mainly because they liked it and we worked hard on it! Being amongst that experience is something that only movies can do....Avengers: Endgame's opening weekend was unlike anything before as far as the atmosphere in theaters. Crowd reactions to major moments from the film have gone viral online as audiences erupted in cheers and applause as though they were at a sporting event."

