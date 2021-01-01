Hugh Jackman Opens 2021 By Plunging Into A Freezing Cold Ocean

✖

Sometimes when you need a fresh start, you just slap a little cold water in your face, to jolt yourself awake and get things headed in the right direction. Of course, you aren't Hugh Jackman (or if you are, and you're reading this, we loved you in Kate & Leopold!). For Hugh Jackman, coming out of 2020 and into 2021 means the cold water splashed on his face is a dip into a freezing cold ocean -- because of course it does. We're just waiting to see what Ryan Reynolds is going to do to try and top this as part of their ongoing feud.

He's celebrating the start of January just like he did the start of December, when he shared a video of himself doing the polar bear plunge. If you were right on the ocean at the start of a new year, we can imagine it would be tempting.

You can see the video here.

Last month, the video was self-taped...this time around it looks like he at least had somebody holding the camera (and maybe a dry towel, if he's lucky) for him as he swam out and back, wishing fans a happy new year.

Jackman and Reynolds have been engaged in various online contests for a while now, with Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee and Reynold's Aviation Gin had a bit of a contest going where each unit sold at Sam's Club would be a "vote" for the celebrity in question.

It seems like one of those things that will never fully go away, though, and now anytime Jackman does something impressive, the question becomes "was this just to mess with Reynolds a little bit?" The same, of course, goes the other way.

The Sam's Club contest gave fans a chance to attend a party thrown by the brands, but also donated equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation, charities that get a cut of the profits for the brands.