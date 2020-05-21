Logan Star Hugh Jackman Shows Off His Mask While Out For a Bike Ride

✖

During these uncertain times, many people are dealing with the same struggles and adjustments. People are getting used to social distancing, wearing masks, and working from home. All of this, of course, still applies to celebrities. From James Gunn having an online purchase mishap to Kevin Smith unearthing long lost belongings, we can all relate to each other in some way right now. One of the biggest adjustments has been getting used to face masks. Earlier today, Logan star Hugh Jackman posted a photo of himself living the new normal.

"🚲 😷 ☮️," he captioned the picture. This isn't the actor's first face mask photo. A few days ago, he shared a picture of himself walking his dog and chatting with a fireman on the street while wearing a mask. Considering some people are having trouble following the rules, it's nice to see THE Wolverine setting a good example. You can check out the photos in the posts below:

Earlier this week, CNN pulled together a virtual graduation ceremony for this year's seniors. The network used recorded commencement addresses from a whole host of celebrities, including NBA legend (and Space Jam 2 star) LeBron James and President Barack Obama, who pleased Twitter by referencing Tiger King in his speech. Another person to make a video for the graduates was Jackman, who offered up some perfect advice: “To the graduating class of 2020, congratulations, I have one major piece of advice for you. Listen to Oprah… about everything. Oh, and one more thing, wear sunscreen. I mean it. Just wear it."

The coronavirus pandemic has put healthcare workers on the frontline of a battle to keep as many people as possible healthy, so Jackman recently took note when he saw the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight squad and the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds flying to pay tribute to those healthcare workers. He took a short video and shared the shot on Twitter, which you can check out here.

Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently amused their fans by calling a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." They did it for a good cause, supporting the All-In Challenge during the pandemic, though Jackman says his and Reynolds rivalry is far from over.

