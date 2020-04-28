Hugh Jackman Shares Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Paying Tribute to Health Care Workers

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has put healthcare workers on the frontline of a battle to keep as many people as possible healthy. X-Men movies star Hugh Jackman took note when he saw the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight squad and he U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds flying to pay tribute to those healthcare workers. He took a short video and shared the shot on Twitter. You can take a look below. Jackman and Ryan Reynolds amused their fans recently by calling a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." They did it for a good cause, supporting, the All-In Challenge during the pandemic, though Jackman says his and Reynolds rivalry is far from over.

"It is not over, but look, we're in extraordinary times," Jackman said. "Deb actually said to me, 'Look, really, this is the time to rethink all that. Maybe it's time to build a bridge.' I wasn't ready for that, but actually Blake reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the all-in challenge. Whoever wins, we're going to go and do a lemonade stand together. That's how much I really want to support the frontline workers and make sure people have food and all of that sort of thing. But listen, we've been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her because imagine, can you imagine being stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So really, we're reaching out."

The All In Challenge is an effort to fight against food insecurity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jackman and Reynolds announced their truce with a jointly-released video that includes a couple of nods to Marvel and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

This is absolutely awesome! A (well deserved) tribute to the ALL the heroes on the front lines. Thank you @usairforce and @USNavy #Thunderbirds #blueangels pic.twitter.com/IRHPBQequH — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 28, 2020

Jackman and Reynolds have gone back and forth trolling each other over the past few years. Their last truce held for about a year. The feud reignited in March when Reynolds and wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to relief for the coronavirus pandemic, while Reynolds also gave out Jackman's (fake) phone number. Reynolds struck again on Jackman's wedding anniversary. He trolled Jackman in an Instagram post about his relationship with his wife. Reynolds also gave Jackman a present to celebrate the third anniversary of the premiere of Logan. The present was the dead-Wolverine music box that appeared in Deadpool

Jackman has done his share to keep the "feud" going as well. Over the year that the "truce" was in place, Jackman “accidentally” leaked a video of himself saying some disparaging things about Reynolds. He made fun of Reynolds during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement. He also asked the Internet to choose between the two of them in a “who wore it best” photo. Jackman and Reynolds also had an online altercation surrounding Reynolds' movie Free Guy. after someone photoshopped Jackman's head over Reynold's face on the film's poster.

