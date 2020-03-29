James Gunn Is Warning People to Pay Close Attention to Quarantine Purchases After Can of Beans Incident

As people continue to self-quarantine due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, they’re doing more and more online shopping. Sometimes, items aren’t always what they appear online, something James Gunn just learned the hard way. The director known for Guardians of the Galaxy has been very active on social media since people started to self-isolate at home. He’s done everything from recommending movies to watch during the quarantine to reminding people to be compassionate during these difficult times. He has also suggested replacing handshakes with the Ravager salute and is one of the many who is encouraging people to practice social distancing. Now, he’s here to offer up some more advice…

“So as we went into quarantine I tried to stock up on food supplies on Amazon. It seemed like most things were sold out or unavailable, so, realizing we’d likely be trapped in here for months, I got what I could. I love Heinz beans so I bought five cans from a secondary seller for two bucks a pop. Looking at the photo, I thought they were regular-sized cans. Today these arrived. I suppose I should have paid attention to the serving sizes (for the record, although these cans say ‘The Lil One’ on them, the photos on Amazon did not). 😐 #becarefuloutthere,” Gunn wrote. You can check out the image below, which would be extremely hilarious under different circumstances.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled.

As for Gunn, he just finished production on The Suicide Squad. Despite what the title for the new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The Suicide Squad is expected to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.