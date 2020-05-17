X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Shares Advice for Graduates

✖

Due to the pandemic, things are currently tough for most people around the world. This is especially true for all of the high school seniors out there who are unable to attend their proms and graduations. To honor the class of 2020, many celebrities have been sending them well wishes via social media. Yesterday, CNN pulled together a virtual graduation ceremony for this year's seniors. The network used recorded commencement addresses from a whole host of celebrities, including NBA legend (and Space Jam 2 star) LeBron James and President Barack Obama, who pleased Twitter by referencing Tiger King in his speech. Another person to make a video for the graduates was Hugh Jackman, the actor best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films.

“To the graduating class of 2020, congratulations," Jackman begins in his video. "I have one major piece of advice for you. Listen to Oprah… about everything. Oh, and one more thing, wear sunscreen. I mean it. Just wear it." You can check out the video in the post below:

The coronavirus pandemic has put healthcare workers on the frontline of a battle to keep as many people as possible healthy, so Jackman recently took note when he saw the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight squad and the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds flying to pay tribute to those healthcare workers. He took a short video and shared the shot on Twitter, which you can check out here.

Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently amused their fans by calling a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." They did it for a good cause, supporting, the All-In Challenge during the pandemic, though Jackman says his and Reynolds rivalry is far from over.

"It is not over, but look, we're in extraordinary times," Jackman said. "Deb [Furness] actually said to me, 'Look, really, this is the time to rethink all that. Maybe it's time to build a bridge.' I wasn't ready for that, but actually Blake [Lively] reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the all-in challenge. Whoever wins, we're going to go and do a lemonade stand together. That's how much I really want to support the frontline workers and make sure people have food and all of that sort of thing. But listen, we've been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her because imagine, can you imagine being stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So really, we're reaching out."

Congrats to the class of 2020!

