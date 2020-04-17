Hulu Went Down and Users Did Not Handle It Well

Hulu is down. Just started cycle 3 of America’s next top model. Now what will I do with my life 😂 #FirstWorldProblems #huludown— Lexy Nelson (@LexyNelson92) April 17, 2020
Hulu users were absolutely frantic when the service went down this evening. With everyone at home due to social distancing, streaming services becoming unavailable has become more and more of a problem. So many users had problems that #huludown started to trend on Twitter. Some voiced their problems, but curiously others peeked their heads in after marathoning favorites like Bob’s Burgers. So, there was obviously a lot of variation across the country. It would be hard to argue that it wasn’t a big issue by the time that the trend had breached both coasts. The speed of streaming data has become a major source of conversation since social distancing took hold.
Over in Europe, data resources have been drawn thin by the sheer volume of people streaming their favorite shows and movies. European commissioner Thiery Breton actually had a conversation with Netflix about how they could help relieve some of the stress on the grid on that side of the pond. The streaming giant pledged to do its part to limit its impact by encouraging users to stream in standard definition when possible. Speed has also been tweaked as well when Netflix reduced bit rates for 30 days. Hulu, Amazon, and others have fallen in line because of just how hard the pandemic has hit Europe.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Netflix has decided to begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a spokeperson for Netflix told The Verge in a statement. “We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members.”
Glad I’m addicted to @NarcosNetflix right now since everyone is complaining about Hulu #HuluDown— ✨👑ms_mightymouse👑 (@Ms_mightymouse_) April 17, 2020
A Prime Video spokesperson told CNET that it will be trying to help out by restricting the streaming rate as well.
“Prime Video is working with local authorities and Internet Service Providers where needed to help mitigate any network congestion, including in Europe where we’ve already begun the effort to reduce streaming bitrates whilst maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers,” the company said in an emailed statement.
Hulu is having issues since 9:16 PM EDT. https://t.co/EjLndPlVH1 RT if it’s down for you as well #Huludown— Downdetector (@downdetector) April 17, 2020
What streaming services have you been using to pass the time at home? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the amazing responses down below:
That was fast
Was having trouble deciding which streaming service to cancel to save some money until I have reliable income again. Hulu be like #huludown pic.twitter.com/9vzQIOoZg6— Jason Glastetter (@HeyItsGoat) April 17, 2020
Emotions are high right now
Of all times to lose your streaming platform.. 🥺 #huludown @hulu pic.twitter.com/hGwKaK7nNh— Andrea Tassi (@ac_tassi) April 17, 2020
Pretty fortunate
Me watching Empire on Hulu right now problem-free while the internet panics #huludown pic.twitter.com/SMOczv62vV— ❤︎ αВєαυтιfυℓЅтσяу ❤︎ 🇩🇴 (@abeautifuIstory) April 17, 2020
Priorities
At least it didn’t go down when #LittleFiresEverywhere dropped #huludown pic.twitter.com/PTihrR3ssZ— Jen N. (@seanandaniya) April 17, 2020
Soooo good!
Shame that Hulu’s down.— Colton, The Code Lyoko Memelord (@LyokoMemelord) April 17, 2020
Gotta wonder how that happened. #huludown pic.twitter.com/gw8KXhoAnd
Not HORSE
@hulu trying to watch HORSE #hulu #huludown pic.twitter.com/x7J8sqxeHK— Jim Foster (@jimbofo) April 17, 2020
Whomp
#huludown? Well, it’s not down for me… I just finished watching the first two new episodes of #WWDITS & I laughed & I laughed. I love this show!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/rczmGj352s— Hamill❤️Skywalkr ✝️🏠🌊 (@Hamillskywalkr_) April 17, 2020
Catch ‘ya later
What I felt like watching is on Hulu but #huludown rn 🙄 sooo I’m gonna read and then go to bed. Good night Twitterville 😴 🌙 💤 pic.twitter.com/NJYMzg7rfJ— Ken W. Writer ✍️🏳️🌈📚🐺🌕©️ (@KenW9270) April 17, 2020
Yeah, it’s been rough
Day 12457647 of quarantine and Hulu is down. 2020 you win. I’ll come back out on New Year’s Eve. #huludown pic.twitter.com/QS5St2IsVV— Femi Redwood (@femiredwood) April 17, 2020
Not asking a ton
All I wanted to do was eat a bowl of apple jacks and watch south park, but hulu playin 🙄 @hulu @hulu_support #huludown— Shyann Brummitt (@sailorxshy) April 17, 2020
Oh, well
I was watching my evening program and now Hulu is down. #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/KNJSq5R6UJ— Morgan Brittani (@MorganBDaniels) April 17, 2020
LOL
damn trying to watch #McMillions during this quarantine but #huludown pic.twitter.com/vrhmS71z2Q— Crave On (@craveonband) April 17, 2020
Maybe so?
Since #Hulu is down I’m going to assume this is how #Devs ends 😒 @Nick_Offerman #ronswanson #huludown pic.twitter.com/c0jxhgEhWQ— Oscar A. (@oskarate) April 17, 2020
That is one way to deal
Time to watch Netflix. #Huludown during stay at home… not a good look.— Kat Spaulding (@katspaulding) April 17, 2020
Right at the best part
So @hulu wants to crash right when #IfLovingYouIsWrong got good 😒 #HuluDown— 👑King Calli (@CalliTheGawd) April 17, 2020
Wut? But how?
Everyone’s tweeting #huludown while I’m watching @AGT on hulu rn😂😂😂— (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥Audrey⁷ (@itsnamjuni) April 17, 2020
Someone help this lady.
Pregnant/quarantine life really does suck without Hulu by your side. 😂😂😂 #huludown #hulu #huluoutage— Deanna (@MrsBennett2k18) April 17, 2020
So, what do we do now?
Hulu is down. Just started cycle 3 of America’s next top model. Now what will I do with my life 😂 #FirstWorldProblems #huludown— Lexy Nelson (@LexyNelson92) April 17, 2020