Hulu Went Down and Users Did Not Handle It Well

Hulu is down. Just started cycle 3 of America’s next top model. Now what will I do with my life 😂 #FirstWorldProblems #huludown — Lexy Nelson (@LexyNelson92) April 17, 2020

Hulu users were absolutely frantic when the service went down this evening. With everyone at home due to social distancing, streaming services becoming unavailable has become more and more of a problem. So many users had problems that #huludown started to trend on Twitter. Some voiced their problems, but curiously others peeked their heads in after marathoning favorites like Bob’s Burgers. So, there was obviously a lot of variation across the country. It would be hard to argue that it wasn’t a big issue by the time that the trend had breached both coasts. The speed of streaming data has become a major source of conversation since social distancing took hold.

Over in Europe, data resources have been drawn thin by the sheer volume of people streaming their favorite shows and movies. European commissioner Thiery Breton actually had a conversation with Netflix about how they could help relieve some of the stress on the grid on that side of the pond. The streaming giant pledged to do its part to limit its impact by encouraging users to stream in standard definition when possible. Speed has also been tweaked as well when Netflix reduced bit rates for 30 days. Hulu, Amazon, and others have fallen in line because of just how hard the pandemic has hit Europe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Netflix has decided to begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a spokeperson for Netflix told The Verge in a statement. “We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members.”

Glad I’m addicted to @NarcosNetflix right now since everyone is complaining about Hulu #HuluDown — ✨👑ms_mightymouse👑 (@Ms_mightymouse_) April 17, 2020

A Prime Video spokesperson told CNET that it will be trying to help out by restricting the streaming rate as well.

“Prime Video is working with local authorities and Internet Service Providers where needed to help mitigate any network congestion, including in Europe where we’ve already begun the effort to reduce streaming bitrates whilst maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Hulu is having issues since 9:16 PM EDT. https://t.co/EjLndPlVH1 RT if it’s down for you as well #Huludown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 17, 2020

What streaming services have you been using to pass the time at home? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the amazing responses down below:

That was fast

Was having trouble deciding which streaming service to cancel to save some money until I have reliable income again. Hulu be like #huludown pic.twitter.com/9vzQIOoZg6 — Jason Glastetter (@HeyItsGoat) April 17, 2020

Emotions are high right now

Pretty fortunate

Me watching Empire on Hulu right now problem-free while the internet panics #huludown pic.twitter.com/SMOczv62vV — ❤︎ αВєαυтιfυℓЅтσяу ❤︎ 🇩🇴 (@abeautifuIstory) April 17, 2020

Priorities

Soooo good!

Shame that Hulu’s down.



Gotta wonder how that happened. #huludown pic.twitter.com/gw8KXhoAnd — Colton, The Code Lyoko Memelord (@LyokoMemelord) April 17, 2020

Not HORSE

Whomp

#huludown? Well, it’s not down for me… I just finished watching the first two new episodes of #WWDITS & I laughed & I laughed. I love this show!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/rczmGj352s — Hamill❤️Skywalkr ✝️🏠🌊 (@Hamillskywalkr_) April 17, 2020

Catch ‘ya later

What I felt like watching is on Hulu but #huludown rn 🙄 sooo I’m gonna read and then go to bed. Good night Twitterville 😴 🌙 💤 pic.twitter.com/NJYMzg7rfJ — Ken W. Writer ✍️🏳️‍🌈📚🐺🌕©️ (@KenW9270) April 17, 2020

Yeah, it’s been rough

Day 12457647 of quarantine and Hulu is down. 2020 you win. I’ll come back out on New Year’s Eve. #huludown pic.twitter.com/QS5St2IsVV — Femi Redwood (@femiredwood) April 17, 2020

Not asking a ton

All I wanted to do was eat a bowl of apple jacks and watch south park, but hulu playin 🙄 @hulu @hulu_support #huludown — Shyann Brummitt (@sailorxshy) April 17, 2020

Oh, well

I was watching my evening program and now Hulu is down. #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/KNJSq5R6UJ — Morgan Brittani (@MorganBDaniels) April 17, 2020

LOL

Maybe so?

That is one way to deal

Time to watch Netflix. #Huludown during stay at home… not a good look. — Kat Spaulding (@katspaulding) April 17, 2020

Right at the best part

Wut? But how?

Someone help this lady.

So, what do we do now?