Insane Pringles Crocs With Chip Holsters Launch On April 16th: Here's How To Get Them

Crocs, the footwear that's known for being super comfortable and stylishly hideous is taking their collaboration game to the next level with a line inspired by Pringles chips. Not surprisingly, this is Pringles' first foray into the footwear realm, and it will include three new styles. One of these styles is based on the Classic Crush Boot, only this version featues a pair of holsters for grab-and-go Pringles chip cans that will be filled from the factory with first-ever Crocs-inspired Pringles flavor: Pringles Croc-Tail Party.

In addition to the boots, the Pringles x Crocs collection will include a pair of Classic Clogs, Classic Slides, and Jibbitz charms. Official details about these releases can be found below, and that includes a video of the boots being jump tested. But first, know this: the collection will be available starting on Tuesday, April 16 at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at the Crocs website (link won't be active until after the launch) with prices starting at $20. We wouldn't be surprised if the boots sell out in the blink of an eye, immediately going up on eBay for at least twice the price. So, be ready and waiting ahead of the launch time.

The limited-edition watermelon chili lime flavor packs a fusion of sweet, spicy and tangy in every bite. The juicy sweetness of watermelon, the fiery kick of chili and the zesty punch of lime will introduce fans to a vibrant tasting experience that perfectly captures the essence of the Pringles x Crocs partnership. The Pringles Croc-Tail Party flavor will be available to U.S. customers exclusively while supplies last.

Mr. P continues to pop up everywhere, including his mustache as the strap on these colorful clogs that are available in four mix-and-match colors, each symbolizing a fan-favorite Pringles flavor. The stylish red and orange clogs reflect the popular Pringles® Original and Pringles® Cheddar Cheese flavors, while the snazzy blue and green pair mirror Pringles® Sour Cream & Onion and Pringles® Salt & Vinegar, so fans can match their style to their favorite flavors. Pringles x Crocs Classic Slides : For a classic throwback, fans can rock slides featuring a retro black-and-white Mr. P design and the global snacking icon's stylish mustache.

: For a classic throwback, fans can rock slides featuring a retro black-and-white Mr. P design and the global snacking icon's stylish mustache. Pringles x Crocs Jibbitz Charms: For even more flavorful features, fans can enhance their new look with five Pringles-themed Jibbitz™ charms including a classic Mr. P with a red bowtie, a 3D winking Mr. P, two cans of Pringles Original and Pringles Sour Cream & Onion, and a Pringles crisp.

"Pringles' first footwear collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best, bringing ingenuity to fashion and flavor," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles said in a statement. "We brought the flavor of this vibrant partnership to life — literally, with Pringles Croc-Tail Party — and with a collection that allows fans to express their taste in snacks and fashion."