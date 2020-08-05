Jake Paul's Home Searched By FBI

✖

In what is his latest brush with the law, the home of former Disney Channel star and Vine and YouTube celebrity Jake Paul has been raided by the FBI. FBI Agents arrived at Paul's home in Calabasas, California on Wednesday morning according to local news channel ABC7. The FBI did not reveal the reasons or the raid at first, but items that looked like firearms were removed from Paul's mansion. "The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation," the bureau said in a statement to the network. They FBI also noted that it did not plan to make any arrests. TMZ reports that at least 20 agents, armed and outfitted in tactical gear, came to the site to execute the search warrant.

The FBI reportedly found multiple firearms in different locations throughout the property, including "a long gun propped up against a hot tub in the backyard." These weapons were seized by authorities.

The raid comes a couple of weeks after Paul hosted a particularly wild party at the same site. Paul received criticism from Mayor Alicia Weintraub and other for packing him home with dozens of guests who were not social distancing or wearing masks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

After videos from the party went viral to Paul's more than 20 million followers, "I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community. We're trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite."

In June, Paul was charged with misdemeanor offenses for his involvement with a riot at a Paul outside of Phoenix. Paul claims he was there only to join the protestors demonstrating in the wake of George Floyd's death. The Scottsdale police department says Paul participated in the riot and charged him with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly. Paul denied both accusations, stating that he wanted to "share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through."

Popular streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins openly mocked Paul's defense of the alleged looting incident. "Bro, he made this statement like 'I was just trying to show support, shed light bring awareness. Logan Paul (Jake's brother) actually had a really good take on his podcast and the clip went viral. And Jake had his opportunity, bro. All he had to do was just peacefully protest, record it, spread awareness, and be positive. Not act like a f*****g j*****s, and just upload it to YouTube. But instead, he pulls a classic Jake Paul, and records the looting and the rioting."

