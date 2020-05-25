Jason Derulo Becomes Spider-Man in Epic TikTok "Wipe It Down" Challenge

✖

Singer Jason Derulo is best known right now for be a trending topic due to the... finer pieces of his anatomy. What he's definitely not known for is being an avid cosplayer - but that's exactly the reputation he's going to get now! Jason Derulo becomes Spider-Man in a new TikTok video, in which the singer takes on the current "Wipe It Down" challenge. Like so many of the standout videos in the "Wipe It Down" trend, Derulo's Spider-Man themed version uses some pretty nifty visual effects to recap the superhero's origin, and give fans a nice Spidey webslinging moment. Check that out below:

"With great power comes great responsibility" - Jason Derulo (and Stan Lee).

So, a lot to discuss here. First of all: Derulo does a pretty admirable job of nailing the Spider-Man origin, with a cool close-up of the radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker, taking a chunk out of his hand. Secondly, the web-sling exit is a pretty cool finale to the video. The Spider-Man outfit is a pretty nice little ode to the Raimi Spider-Man film - but there is a major elephant in the room here. Or rather, a major elephant's trunk!

As stated, Jason Derulo has been making more headlines for his member than he has with his music. Fans have noticed how the singer fills out a pair of trousers and/or shorts, and it has definitely become a thing. Photos of Derulo with all kinds of extra highlighting of his parts are always a simple search engine query away. Obviously, that same... talking point is pretty clear and evident in this Spider-Man TikTok video. So if nothing else, Jason Derulo may have just sold his 'talents' to a whole new audience demographic!

As for the official Spider-Man, Tom Holland: he's waiting for production on Marvel Studios films to resume as coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions ease. Because of the lockdowns, Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 has already been delayed from July to November 2021. That film is pretty crucial, as Spider-Man: Far From Home saw Peter Parker's identity revealed to the entire MCU.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.